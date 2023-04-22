Live Oak High School set the tone early and never looked back when it hosted West Ouachita for a Division I nonselect softball quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.
Boosted by six runs in the bottom of the first inning, the second-seeded Eagles were never in trouble as they defeated the No. 7 Chiefs 13-1 in five innings.
The win moves Live Oak (31-4) into next week’s LHSAA tournament in Sulphur. Making its first state tourney appearance since 2016, Live Oak will face No. 3 Sam Houston in the semifinals.
“West Ouachita is a great ballclub, but a lot of things fell our way today,” Live Oak coach Kate Prescott said. “We hit a lot of balls hard and they fell when we needed them to. Hitting the ball hard is the only thing we can control and, today, fortunately they fell.”
Live Oak pitcher Kaylee Chandler kept the Chiefs from putting together anything at the plate. She limited West Ouachita (24-9) to three hits and issued only one walk.
West Ouachita trailed 10-0 before picking up an unearned run in the top of the fifth to keep the game going. In the bottom of the frame, after Haleigh Cushingberry and Chloe Magee reached base, Kayce Bennett blasted her 24th home run of the season to left-center to end the game by run rule.
“This is a magical moment,” Bennett said. “It's been a great, great year for us, and I can’t wait to continue it further.”
West Ouachita came into the game on the heels of shutout wins in each of the first two rounds. Live Oak wasted no time getting to Chiefs’ junior left-hander Avery Freer in the first.
Magee led off with an infield single and Bennett, who was 3 for 4 on the day, followed with an RBI double. Jeanne Janise would add a two-run single later in the at-bat, and all nine Eagles came to the plate as Live Oak took a 6-0 lead.
In the third, Live Oak took advantage of two errors to score four more runs and stretch the lead to 10-0. The deficit was too much to overcome for West Ouachita, which is in its third year competing in Class 5A.
“We haven’t been this far in the 5A world before,” West Ouachita coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle said. "We’ve been trying to find our way whereas, in 4A, we were a pretty prominent team. We’re learning how to compete and, coming in here, we were probably a little shell-shocked.”
Shortstop Addie Eckert had two of West Ouachita’s three hits and scored the Chiefs' only run on Kaylie Dowdy’s RBI grounder.