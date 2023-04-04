Cooper Smith singled home Lane Lusk in the bottom of the eighth inning to allow Live Oak to slip past Dutchtown 6-5 at home on Tuesday night.
Live Oak scored single runs in six different innings, and had scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game 5-5.
The win gave the Eagles a two-game sweep of their District 5-5A rivals. Live Oak (23-5, 4-0) won 3-2 at Dutchtown on Saturday, and begins a two-game set with Walker on Thursday.
“We had the bases loaded three times and scratched across a run each time, but that’s not how you generate an offense,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said after his team finished with 11 hits. “That’s not how you generate an offense, but credit to (Dutchtown). Their guys made some big pitches.”
Dutchtown (19-7, 2-2) managed only three hits off of Live Oak pitching. Sawyer Pruitt, the third Eagles pitcher, threw the final two innings to get the win. He struck out six of the seven batters he faced.
Live Oak struck for an unearned run to win the game in the eighth.
The Griffins bunched together two hits in the top of the fourth in their most productive at-bat. A two-run single by Caden Hughes keyed a three-run rally, and Dutchtown took a 4-2 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Live Oak loaded the bases with no outs, but came away with only one run. Logan Coley drove the run in with a single to left, but Brad Olivier was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second.
Live Oak tied the score 4-4 after opening the bottom of the fifth with three consecutive singles. The Eagles had chances for more, but were limited to a single run on Olivier’s RBI fielder’s choice to shortstop.
The teams traded runs in the sixth, then went scoreless in the seventh when neither put a runner on base.
Live Oak’s eighth-inning rally began with one out when Lane Lusk reached base on a throwing error. Brock Davis followed with a single to right, and another infield error loaded the bases. After taking a strike, Smith bounced a single into right field to drive in the winning run.
“We had some opportunities and we didn’t get it done,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “Live Oak had some opportunities and took advantage. They were the better team tonight.”
Casey McCoy gave Dutchtown a 1-0 lead in the first inning when he hit a leadoff home run to left off of Live Oak starter Trevor Hodges.
DHS 100 301 00 – 5 3 2
LOHS 110 111 01 – 6 11 1
WP – Sawyer Pruitt. LP – Paden Pitre.
Leaders – DHS: Casey McCoy 1-4,HR; Caden Hughes 1-3, 2 RBI. LOHS: Cooper Smith 2-4, 2 RBI; Logan Coley 1-3, 2 RBI; Brad Olivier 0-3, 2 RBI.
Team Records: Dutchtown 19-7, 2-2 in District 5-5A. Live Oak 23-5, 4-0.