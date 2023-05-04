Traditions will be put to the test when Class 2A/3A competitors take their turn at the LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Meet on Friday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
Episcopal, University High and Parkview Baptist are among the teams expected to be in the mix on the second day of the annual meet. Field events start at 1:30 p.m. with the bulk of running events scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The Knights will factor in multiple portions of the Class 2A girls meet. Alana Simon will defend her high jump title and also compete in the long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles. The sister duo of Lucy and Molly Cramer are among the top entrants in the distance events.
The Dunham School’s Jordyn Minor has a top mark of 19 feet, 1 inch in the girls long jump and is among the pre-meet leaders in the 100 and 200.
On the boys side, there are some individual matchups to note — Dunham’s Reese Davis and Episcopal’s Alex Hollier in the 1,600. EHS’ Sacha Dernancourt has the top 3,200 meters time. East Feliciana’s Herman Batiste is a dual threat in the 110 hurdles and high jump.
Distances will be a big part of the Class 3A meet for U-High, winner of a regional team title last week. Parkview’s Aiden Monistere has the top time in the 3,200. Blayton Bernard, John Hall Hays and Jordan Phillips are the distance specialists for the Cubs.