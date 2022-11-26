Sometimes I look up the meanings and origins of words or numbers when I prepare to write a story. I punched in number 32 today and got “A positive number. It represents positive things like balance, harmony and success.”
I almost laughed out loud. Perfect? O maybe not.
There are 32 teams left in the LHSAA’s football playoffs — 16 nonselect and 16 select. Success is a given. All teams who advanced to the semifinals have each won at least two playoff games.
As for balance and harmony? Well … that continues to be debatable no matter how the LHSAA does it ... to the surprise of no one
More on that, shortly.
But first, here are the Baton Rouge area basics going into semifinals. There are 8 teams remaining — 4 select and 4 nonselect. Balance, right?
There will be two all-local area semifinals: sixth-seeded Lutcher (11-1) at No. 2 West Feliciana (12-0) in Division II nonselect and eighth-seeded University (9-3) at The Dunham School (11-1), seeded fifth, in Division III select.
Two teams, No. 2 Catholic of Division I select (11-1) and No. 5 Zachary (10-2) of Division I nonselect, won titles under the previous LHSAA configuration in 2021. The teams are NOT defending champions because this is a new playoff system.
And the Broncos are one of two teams that travel to play top-seeded foes this week. It’s Ruston (11-1) for Zachary and Many (11-0) for No. 4 St. James (10-2) in Division III nonselect.
Also with a notable matchup is Ascension Catholic (11-2). The 10th-seeded Bulldogs travel to No. 3 Ouachita Christian (11-1) in Division IV select action. OCS beat Ascension Catholic 42-0 when the teams met in the regional round in 2021.
Sounding off
And now back to that harmony and balance thing. Plenty of people love to put talking points out there on social media, which is their prerogative.
Doing so without providing the proper content, i.e., all the information, is not good in my opinion. It can be great click bait, however.
But I must point out that listing the basic classification for each school left in these football playoffs is irrelevant to the select/nonselect divisions in place.
Why? Because these divisions also are enrollment based — just like the basic classifications we have held so dear for many years. Or the past select/nonselect structure which combined 3A and 4A schools out of necessity because there were so 4A select schools.
So no, the LHSAA did not drop a “powerhouse” school into your division to make it unfair. Nor did they put a team in a higher division to punish them.
Here’s a not-so-ancient history lesson. When the LHSAA announced the revamped select/nonselect divisions hours before Week 1 football games, the list included the enrollment-based divisions, with each school’s enrollment.
Those are the same enrollment numbers used to create the traditional seven classes last spring. Select/nonselect is a different animal and will never look exactly like those traditional classes. It classifies two separate groups, not one, like the all-in-one classification plan.
More semi-stuff
The Ascension Catholic-OCS matchup is not the only one with a previous playoff game backstory.
Zachary traveled to Ruston and won a quarterfinal 35-27 in 2019. The Broncos won the Class 5A title last year as a No. 1 seed. But they also won in 2017 as fourth seed and as a No. 6 seed in 2018.
Catholic and John Curtis are not strangers, either. They met in the Division I postseason three straight years — 2017-2019. One of those games was the 2017 title game that the Bears later had to forfeit due to LHSAA sanctions.