“Who’s the best in Louisiana?” one social media post asked.
A Thursday night video that panned the awards table asked another: “Who will win the most coveted tournament sweatshirt in Louisiana.”
Both are fair questions ahead of the 50th Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament set for Friday and Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Action begins at 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday with finals set for 3:30 Saturday.
Some consider the 57-team tournament to be an “unofficial” state tournament because it matches competitors from all three LHSAA divisions against each other. However, meet director/Catholic High coach Tommy Prochaska focuses on other things.
“I had a coach text me the other day saying, ‘If this is supposed to be the best in Louisiana, you’ve got to stop inviting out-of-state teams,’ ” Prochaska said. "I told him I understand his point, but since Day 1 of this tournament 50 years ago there have been out-of-state teams.
“I’ve never called it a state championship. If that is what some people want, then that is on them. Our goal every year is for it to be the best tournament and competition it can be. I think we’ve got some great teams and wrestlers set to compete again this year.”
Texas-based Rockwell Heath has the tourney’s top seeds in two weight classes — 120 pounds and 170. Top spots in the other weight classes are split among the best Louisiana teams. Jesuit and Teurlings Catholic have three top seeds each. Brother Martin and East Ascension both have two No. 1 seeds.
“You’ve got Brother Martin, Teurlings and Jesuit who will be in the mix to win it,” Prochaska said. “Locally, we’re one of the teams that could be in the mix along with East Ascension, which has a good squad as well.
“Watching everybody compete is the best part. There will be some upsets. How the wrestlers and the teams handle that is part of this.”
Of the teams listed, Teurlings is the lone Division II squad. Though the Classic has long been dominated by Division I/Class 5A teams, Prochaska sees the Rebels as a serious contender. Already this season, TCHS handed Brother Martin a rare dual meet loss.
Southside’s Landon Reaux (120), Brother Martin’s Richie Clementi (132) and Nick DiGeralamo of Holy Cross (160) won Classic titles in different weight classes in 2022. East Ascension’s Jacob Schecxnayder (195) and Jacobi Clement (160) are the Baton Rouge area’s No. 1 seeds.