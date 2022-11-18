Although he never attempted a field goal in a game-winning situation this season, Episcopal placekicker Aldon Romano handled his first opportunity like a veteran.
The Knights, locked in a 7-all tie, drove 81 yards in 15 plays and turned the game over to Romano for a game-winning 25-yard field goal with 1:01 remaining. The right-footed junior provided the difference in a 10-7 victory Friday over Loyola College Prep in a Division III select LHSAA state regional at Alumni Field.
“It’s a great feeling,” Romano said. “Just the relief you get when you see the ball go through the uprights. Everyone’s congratulating me like I’m a hero. It feels amazing.”
No. 6 Episcopal (10-1) advances to next week’s state quarterfinal at No. 3 Notre Dame of Crowley, a 41-40 overtime winner over No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep.
“Things didn’t go our way for most of the game, but we hung in there,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “We told them we had to stick to the things that got us here and settle down in the second half. In the playoffs you just want to survive and advance.”
The final kick was a matter of redemption for Romano who missed five games this season with a pelvis fracture. He also missed a 42-yard attempt that glanced off the left upright in a scoreless game at the 5:55 mark of the second quarter.
Episcopal, which averaged 40.5 points this season, scored all 10 of its points in the fourth quarter after Reid Chauvin reached the end zone from 7 yards out with 10:48 left to play. The Knights regained their final possession at their own 14-yard line with 7:50 showing.
Quarterback Lewis Ward enjoyed his longest completion of the game of 23 yards to David Olinde that kick-started the drive. The Knights also converted a key fourth-and-2 from midfield when Ward kept a sneak for 2 yards. They proceeded to feed running backs Braeden George (22 carries for 154 yards) and Chauvin (13-52) on six consecutive plays, setting up Romano from the right hash at Loyola’s 7-yard line.
Following a timeout by the Flyers, Romano calmly drilled the kick to conclude the near seven-minute drive.
“We have a lot of faith in this kid,” Bourgeois said of Romano. “He’s got ice water in his veins.”
Episcopal’s defense extinguished the final hope of Loyola’s offense. The Knights, who outgained the Flyers 111-11 and allowed one first down in the second half, held quarterback Cooper DeFatta, who provided a 7-0 halftime lead on a 1-yard run, to four straight incompletions.
“We’ve just got to make the plays when we needed to,” said Loyola coach Mike Greene, whose team finished 6-5. “They did and we didn’t. That’s all there is to it. They got a little more guts there in the second half than we had. That’s the bottom line.”