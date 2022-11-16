One all-star jersey ceremony was held Wednesday and another is set for Thursday as two LSU commitments, running back Kaleb Jackson and wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., finalize their post-season plans.
Liberty’s Jackson received his U.S. Army Bowl all-star jersey in an afternoon ceremony held at the school. Jackson was sidelined for all but one game this season by an ankle injury. The Army Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 17 in Frisco, Texas.
Catholic High's Sampson is scheduled to receive his Under Armour All-American jersey during a ceremony scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Thursday on the school’s Dale Weiner Field.
The Under Armour game is set for Jan. 3 in Orlando. Sampson has 2,242 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns going into the Bears’ Division I select playoff game with Archbishop Rummel set for Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Brawl investigation continues
An LHSAA investigation into the post-game fight between Jennings and Plaquemine after last Friday’s Division II nonselect playoff game is ongoing.
LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders said the sanctions would not impact the results of the game won by No. 25 Jennings 28-25 because the officials left the field as soon as the game ended.
“The incident remains under investigation,” Sanders said via text. “And we are working collaboratively with both schools. Jennings is scheduled to host No. 9 Leesville for a regional-round game on Friday.
Ringgold signs with USF
Southern Lab post player Tyler Ringgold signed with the University of South Florida earlier this week. The 6-foot-7 Ringgold is the son of Southern Lab coach Harold Boudreaux.
He led the Kittens to a Division IV title last year with averages 20.2 points and 12.3 rebounds. Ringgold also was the title-game MVP.
No changes at top
First, Jesuit and St. Joseph’s Academy won Division I titles at the Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country meet held Monday in Natchitoches on Monday. Now, as expected, the teams lead the final statewide cross country polls.
Jesuit and SJA each received all 10 first-place votes for the season-ending composite cross country polls compiled by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.
The Blue Jays recorded the perfect score of 15 points by having the first five finishers in the Division I boys race. All seven Jesuit runners placed in the top 10.
St. Joseph’s won its seventh straight LHSAA title with the low score of 40 points and had three runners in the top 10.
EBR girls tourney
Glen Oaks is the host site for the 13-team East Baton Rouge Parish girls basketball tournament that begins Saturday with five games.
Zachary is the No. 1 seed and Scotlandville is seeded going into the double elimination tourney that ends the title game at at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Admission cost will be $10 per person Saturday and Sunday and $15 for Monday and Tuesday.
Umpires meeting Sunday
The Capital City Umpires Association has its first general membership meeting set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the EBR Library located at 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Anyone interested in umpiring high school baseball games this spring should plan to attend. Contact Kalen Hamilton at kham03@hotmail.com with any questions.