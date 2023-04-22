NO.D1girlsnonselectsemi.030323.14.JPG

Parkway's Mikaylah Williams (12) dribbles down the court during a semifinal game against Barbe in the 2023 Girls Marsh Madness State Tournament at University Center in Hammond, La., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY SOPHIA GERMER

Parkway High School guard Mikaylah Williams, already showered with accolades, moved into more rarified air this week when she was named Miss Basketball by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-1 LSU signee is just the fifth Louisiana high school female athlete as a two-time winner of the award in the 28 years of its existence. Williams joins Kisha James of Pineville (1997-98), Seimone Augustus of Capitol (2001-02), Kalani Brown of Salmen (2014-15) and Cara Ursin of Destrehan (2016-17) as double winners.

“Mikaylah is an incredibly special student-athlete," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. "Her immense talent, combined with her unmatched work ethic sets her apart — making her not only the top player in the state, but in the country."

Williams will join the reigning national champion Tigers in the fall, and appears ready to contribute right away.

"Mikaylah brings a versatile skill set to Baton Rouge," Mulkey said. "She has a college-ready frame with the ability to score the ball at all three levels that will have an instant impact on the court for us.”

Williams, the No. 1 women’s basketball recruit in the nation, led Parkway (25-1) to the Division I nonselect state title and earned outstanding player honors after scoring 27 points in a 80-57 victory over Ponchatoula.

“We are blessed Mikaylah chose to stay home and compete for championships as a Tiger,” Mulkey said. “It’s going to be a special treat for the entire state of Louisiana to watch this homegrown kid represent LSU throughout the remainder of her basketball career.”

Williams averaged 19 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals on a balanced team. The title-game win was vindication for Williams and Parkway, which lost in double overtime to Ponchatoula in the 2022 title game.

La. Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Miss Basketball winners

1996: Judy Clark, Singer

1997: Kisha James, Pineville

1998: Kisha James, Pineville

1999: Ashley Antony, Anacoco

2000: Alana Beard, Southwood-Shreveport

2001: Seimone Augustus, Capitol

2002: Seimone Augustus, Capitol

2003: Katie Antony, Anacoco

2004: Quianna Chaney, Southern Lab

2005: Courtnee Hollins, Fairview

2006: Alexis Rack, Franklin

2007: Tarkeisha Wysinger, Many

2008: Deana Allen, Ellender

2009: Kylie Leonards, Fairview

2010: Theresa Plaisance, Vandebilt Catholic

2011: Tina Roy, Kaplan

2012: Lulu Perry, Benton

2013: La'Dencia Johnson, Rayville

2014: Kalani Brown, Salmen

2015: Kalani Brown, Salmen

2016: Cara Ursin, Destrehan

2017: Cara Ursin, Destrehan

2018: Kourtney Weber, Ursuline

2019: Tiara Young, Walker

2020: JeKaila Jordan, John Curtis

2021: Jeriah Warren, LaGrange

2022: Mikaylah Williams, Parkway

2023: Mikaylah Williams, Parkway