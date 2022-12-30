Ouachita Christian quarterback Landon Graves and Homer lineman Walteze Champ headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State football teams.
Frank Gendusa, who coached St. Martin’s to the first semifinal berth in school history and an 11-2 record, was voted Coach of the Year for the squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Wide receivers Antonio Donohue of Southern Lab and Calvin Delone of Ascension Catholic were among the Baton Rouge area players on the 1A squad. Three defensive backs, Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s Connor Achee, Southern Lab’s Carl Williams IV and Ascension Catholic's Thomas Szubinski, also made the 1A team.
Graves, who went 28-2 as a starter, is the Offensive Player of the Year. He broke Jermaine Sharpe’s 30-year school record for most touchdowns responsible for in a career (108) and led the Eagles to a Division IV select championship.
The senior quarterback completed 194-of-302 passes (64%) for 2,814 yards and 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions, while adding 518 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 89 attempts. Graves is one of three Ouachita Christian quarterbacks to throw for 6,000 or more yards in their careers.
Champ, the muscular 6-foot, 225-pound senior lineman, did more than look the part on the field. The two-way starter played the part of enforcer on the defensive line. Champ recorded 101 tackles with 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns for the Division IV nonselect runners-up.