The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner is expanding the ways a coach can “take one for the team.”
After coaching the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years, Weiner was voted the Class 2A Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Rather than bask in what is considered an individual honor, Weiner lauded his assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Jeff Hand and defensive coordinator Calob Leindecker.
“That’s an incredible honor… that’s great,” Weiner said. “I am very grateful that we are getting recognized for what this team has done.
“This year, perhaps more than any other, our staff with Jeff and Calob developing the game plans, made a huge impact. Our whole staff does such a great job. I’m thankful to be the head coach at Dunham.”
Dunham finished 12-2 and was the runner-up to St. Charles Catholic in Division III select.
Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis earned the top individual honors on the 2A squad,
Williams was voted the Offensive Player of the Year after helping the Dragons to the Division III nonselect semifinals. The senior rushed for a state-best 2,844 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Curtis was voted Defensive Player of the Year after helping Many to the Division III nonselect title. The USC signee had 112 tackles, 16 for a loss as well as six sacks and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,115 yards and 14 touchdowns as a quarterback.
Weiner previously received an LSWA COY honor in 2019. The Tigers also placed receiver Jac Comeaux Jr., offensive lineman Braden Augustus, defensive lineman Jake Rizzo and quarterback Jackson House on the LSWA squad. House made the team as an athlete.
Texas signee Arch Manning of Newman earned 2A honors at quarterback with over 2,300 yards passing and 34 touchdowns. He is the fourth member of the Manning family to earn All-State honors joining his father Cooper Manning and uncles Peyton and Eli Manning.