Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. and John Curtis linebacker Justin Horne lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State football team.
Eugene and Horne were selected by a statewide panel of sports writers as the Offensive and Defensive players of the year, respectively, after each helped his school win an LHSAA state championship.
Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh was voted as the Coach of the Year for reaching the state final after four straight losses in the quarterfinals. Ruston reached the state final for the first time since 1998.
Five players from the Baton Rouge area made the 5A squad:
• Catholic quarterback Daniel Beale (2,617 passing yards, 38 touchdowns) and Bears receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. (LSU signee, 79 catches, 1,152 yards, 18 TDs).
• Zachary safety Kylin Jackson (LSU signee, 40 tackles, 32 assists, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles) and Broncos defensive lineman Ashley Williams (Arizona State signee, 51 tackles, 32 assists, 14 quarterback hurries, 10 tackles for loss).
• Woodlawn defensive back Jordan Matthews (Tennessee signee, six blocked kicks, four pass breakups, one interception).
Destrehan’s Eugene, selected to the team as an athlete, completed 95 of 155 passes for 1,898 yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed 93 times for 724 yards and 13 scores.
He scored the winning touchdown on a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter as Destrehan defeated Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state final.
Although a quarterback in high school, the Tulane signee projects as a defensive back in college. Eugene is among five Destrehan players selected to the team.
Horne, a Texas Tech signee, had 144 tackles, 17 for loss with six sacks and three passes defensed. The District 9-5A Defensive MVP showcased the same speed that helped him become a state championship hurdler in the spring.