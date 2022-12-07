Two LHSAA championship trophies look almost like bookends sitting on a table in plain view outside the coaches' office. Behind the trophies hangs a large frame with pictures of past championship teams.
Such trappings of past success can morph into a pressurized trap that can doom a team, but that's not the case for the Lutcher Bulldogs.
“This is a tight-knit community. Everybody knows the effort we put in during the offseason and in four years of high school,” Lutcher player Clayton Jenkins said. “People expect a lot out of us and we expect a lot of each other. We know about the other teams … the goal is be one of them.”
A well-placed photo on the video billboard the day after the Bulldogs beat West Feliciana in the semifinals on Friday said it all — “The Dome is home … we comin.” Sixth-seeded Lutcher (13-1) is heading to the Caesars Superdome to play No. 4 North DeSoto (12-1) in the Division II nonselect final set for noon Saturday.
It is Lutcher’s first title-game berth since winning back-to-back Class 3A titles in 2015-16. A victory Saturday would give the Bulldogs their ninth football title and seventh in the Superdome.
The game is a point of pride for four of the Bulldogs' unsung players who were children in the Superdome stands in 2015 and 2016. Saturday is where destiny and legacy collide.
“I was more of a kid who wanted to play under the stands back then,” Gavin Gill said. “I knew I wanted to be out there (in the Superdome) one day. But I don’t think I grasped what it meant until we won Friday.
“It’s the best feeling. I’ve been having dreams about it (title game) ever since … I see myself out there going through plays.”
Jenkins, the godson of Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins, and Gill are tight ends/h-backs whose primary role is blocking for star quarterback D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield, running back Trenton Chaney and others.
Their roles change as the Bulldogs move from spread to tighter formations to find a matchup to exploit. It’s the "important" stuff that goes unnoticed.
The story is much the same for Colin Roques (linebacker-offensive line) and Reshad Sterling (offensive-defensive line), who seldom leave the field.
“We had a few injuries early in the year, and playing both ways is what works best for us,” Roques said. “I don’t come off the field much, but you get used to it. You have to be in shape.”
Sterling grew up admiring former Lutcher quarterback Jontre Kirklin, who went on to play multiple positions at LSU after playing on those title teams. Though he likes playing defense a bit more, Sterling and his teammates agree that being part of last week’s game-clinching, 17-play offensive drive was epic.
Winfield carried the ball on 19 straight plays — 17 on the scoring drive and then two more plays that netted the last first down needed to run out the clock.
“It’s pretty cool to open the gap and then you see Trenton (Chaney), Lunch (D’Wanye Winfield) or Tylin (Johnson) going down field extra five or 10 yards,” Gill said. “Every game we’ve played we went in know we can win, but we still had push. Same thing Saturday ... we've got to push harder than ever.”
Added Jenkins, “I can’t wait until Saturday to walk into the dome with all the people there. It’s our turn.”