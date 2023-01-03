For much of his career, skeptics wanted to cast Lutcher’s D’Wanye Winfield as a runner, not a dual-threat quarterback.
Winfield, who committed to the UL Ragin Cajuns on Jan. 1, proved all naysayers wrong by leading Lutcher to a Division II nonselect title.
Now the title-game MVP and The Advocate’s Class 5A/4A All-Metro MVP adds one more honor — Offensive Player of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State team.
“Lunch (Winfield’s nickname) is Lunch. … He does whatever he needs to do for us to win,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “It’s not only with his play. When he speaks, those other guys with him listen and they believe in what he says.”
Winfield led the Bulldogs to their ninth LHSAA title with 4,657 yards of total offense and 70 touchdowns. He passed for 2,187 yards with 32 TDs and rushed for 2,477 yards and 38 TDs as Lutcher (14-1) won its first title on the 4A/Division II level.
St. Thomas More defensive back Nicholas Beckwith was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Beckwith led St. Thomas More to the Division II select title with 95 tackles and six interceptions, two of which he returned for TDs.
Dennis Dunn, who led North DeSoto to its first title-game appearance, was voted coach of the year for the squad selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Dunn, who won nine titles at Shreveport’s Evangel Christian, coached the Griffins to a 12-2 record and a runner-up finish to Lutcher in the Division II nonselect final.
Safety Brock Louque (50 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five pass breakups) also made the Class 4A squad along with West Feliciana defensive lineman Ted Jackson, who had 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks and six forced fumbles for the Division II nonselect semifinalists.