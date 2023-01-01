With a new year comes a new opportunity for Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. The senior announced his commitment to UL on Twitter at midnight, to kickoff 2023.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Winfield led the Bulldogs to the LHSAA’s Division II nonselect title last month. The 28-25 victory over North DeSoto gave Lutcher its ninth LHSAA title. Former UL star Blaine Gautier, the Louisiana Offensive Player in the year in 2012, also played QB for Lutcher.
Winfield finished the season with 4,657 yards of total offense and a total of 70 touchdowns. He rushed for 2,477 yards and 38 TDs and completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards and 32 TDs.
In the title game, Winfield passed for 299 yards and 3 TDs to engineer a come-from-behind win. He also carried the ball 43 times for 130 yards and scored 1 TD.
Winfield was selected as The Advocate's Large Schools/Class 5A-4A Offensive Player of the Year.