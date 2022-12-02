Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise.
He kept it Friday night.
The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS.
With the game on the line and the Saints (12-1) within a touchdown, Winfield carried the ball 17 straight plays, single-handedly powering an 83-yard drive that took up nearly seven minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“I know I left my all on the field that is all that really mattered,” Winfield said. “Back in the spring, I told my team that I was going to do whatever it takes to get us there (to an LHSAA title game).”
The Bulldogs (12-1) advance to play No. 4 North DeSoto in the Division II final in the Prep Classic at noon Dec. 10.
“We knew the type of program they (West Feliciana) had,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “We knew we were going to have to withstand some punches. All we talked about all week was going the more physical football team.
“When we needed it the most, we told Lunch (Winfield) and told them ‘Here it comes, if they’re going to stop us and we lose this game, we are going to do it doing what we do best.’ ”
It is Lutcher’s first championship-game appearance since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 in Class 3A. West Feliciana saw a historic first season in Class 4A end.
Quarterback Joel Rogers led the Saints with 145 yards rushing on 17 carries with two touchdowns He also passed for 76 yards, completing 7-of-12 passes. Ja’Terrius Johnson added 60 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
“Once you get to this point in the season, you know the margin for error is going to small,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “That margin was not on our side tonight. This season we wanted to make it about creating a reputation and I think we did that.”
Lutcher scored twice in its first nine scrimmage plays. Winfield, who rushed for 204 first-half yards on 19 carries, broke loose for a 39-yard run and then scored on a 5-yard run less than three minutes into the game.
Lutcher’s Colin Rouques recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the WFHS 31. Winfield scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0 with 8:08 left. Next, Winfield scored again. This time on a 21-yard run to make it 21-0 with 4:13 to go in the opening period.
The Saints countered with two scores: a 14-yard scoring run by Rogers and a 1-yard touchdown run by Johnson made it 21-14. But Winfield had one big play left: a 57-yard touchdown run with 5:59 remaining to make it 28-14 at halftime.
A fumble on a punt return that was recovered by Jeremy Fowler at the Lutcher 30, put the Saints in position to challenge. Rogers scored on a 4-yard run to make it 28-21 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. But the Saints got no closer.
WFHS drove to the LHS 18 early in the fourth quarter, but was stopped on fourth down. From there, Lutcher and Winfield, ran with it and ran out the clock.