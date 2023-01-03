After a series of lopsided wins, Madison Prep faced a different challenge. And the Chargers dispelled the notion that they might not be able to win close games.
Walker cut Madison Prep's lead to one point in the fourth quarter before the unbeaten Chargers notched a 57-49 road win Tuesday in a matchup of two of the Baton Rouge area’s top teams.
“The thing I’m most proud of is how we stuck together and did not fold and lose the game,” Madison Prep guard Dylan Dominique said. “They came at us like a good team will and we kept working.”
Jayce Depron scored a game-high 14 points, while Dominique and Josh Smith each added 12 for the Class 3A/Division II select Chargers (13-0).
Ja’Cory Thomas led Class 5A/Division I Walker (14-2) with 12 points. Warren Young and Brandon Bardales had 11 apiece.
“We knew coming in that Walker was 14-1 and a senior-led team,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “So, we knew we had to minimize our mistakes and the effort had to be better than it was against Karr Friday.
“Rebounding … we definitely outrebounded them. They also hurt themselves by missing a lot of free throws. This was a good matchup with two quality teams that will help both of us down the line.”
Jones’ point about free throws is a solid one. Walker made just 9 of 17 free throws, compared to 12 of 18 for MPA.
A 3-pointer from the left corner by Dominique helped MPA score the first five points of the game. But with Thomas scoring twice, Walker tied it at 5-5 at the 5:45 mark.
The Chargers built a 12-8 lead only to see Walker score five of the final six points to tie it at 13-13. Walker took a 15-13 lead a minute into the second quarter on a layup by Clifford Smith-Johnson. MPA tied it, and another 3-pointer by Dominique gave the Chargers an 18-15 lead. Madison Prep led 29-25 at halftime.
MPA extended its lead to as much as eight points in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored seven of the final 11 points to get within five at 42-37.
Young’s 3-pointer from the wing at the 7:39 mark of the fourth quarter pulled Walker within two at 42-40. A layup by Quentin Dabney gave the Chargers a little breathing room.
But the Wildcats Brandin Bardales’ 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 44-43 with 6:23 to go in the game. A putback by the Chargers’ Jamari Thigpen made it 46-43 just 22 seconds later.
After a Walker missed shot, Madison Prep held the ball for more than a minute. Two free throws by Smith made it 48-43 at the 3:56 mark.
Walker made one last charge. Another 3-pointer by Bardales made it 48-46. From there, Madison Prep scored nine of the final 12 points.
“Both teams played very physical and very tough,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “I don’t think we played particularly bad. We just did not rebound well and missed too many free throws.
“Had we done those things better, the outcome might have been different. This was the kind of game we needed, and we’ll learn from it.”