Tony Lewis scored on a 3-yard run in overtime to provide the game’s only points and give the Madison Prep Chargers a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Catholic Saints in a Division II select regional-round playoff game Friday night at Glen Oaks.
Next up for Madison Prep (8-3) is a fifth straight trip to the quarterfinals and a matchup with top-seeded St. Thomas More, who defeated Helen Cox 55-0.
“We are a really young team, bringing back only six starters from last year,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “To be here is a blessing, but we have to continue to work hard and pull together.”
The defenses ruled the game as the two offenses combined for only 271 yards. Neither team advanced past their opponent’s 30-yard line in regulation.
How it was won
St. Louis (9-3) got the ball first in overtime and faced fourth-and-goal at the 1, but quarterback James Reina fumbled the snap and did not regain possession.
Lewis carried the ball on all three plays of the Madison Prep possession. On first down, he was able to keep his legs churning and move a pile of players to the 3-yard line. After being stopped for no gain on the next play, Lewis ran wide to the right and scored easily, outrunning two defenders to the corner of the end zone.
St. Louis dominated the first half, running 29 plays to just 12 for Madison Prep, but the Saints had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.
The Saints held the ball for more than 10 minutes on one drive in the second quarter, but the 16-play drive ended in a punt when Reina bobbled a snap on third down and lost 9 yards.
Neither team produced much offense in the second half, which featured four punts and an interception by St. Louis linebacker Luke Mere with 4:01 remaining at the game.
The Saints got as far as the Chargers 34, but Reina was sacked on the final play of regulation.
Player of the game
Madison Prep running back Tony Lewis: Lewis rushed 19 times for 106 yards and the touchdown as he accounted for almost 40% of the total yards in the game.
They said it
Williams: “St. Louis Catholic is a quality team. They fought hard and they stayed true to their discipline and we got rattled a couple of times, but we were able to get our bearings back and finish the game off.”
St. Louis coach Brock Matherne: “I am sad for our kids. They fought their heart out. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of young men. We have been counted out all year, and week in and week out we showed what we are capable of. One play can go either way, and it just happened to be Madison Prep’s night.”