The fast start was great, but an even better finish was the clincher for unbeaten Madison Prep in a 57-47 win over Liberty on Monday night.
The Chargers led by 10 at halftime. But a 21-point fourth-quarter surge was decisive after Liberty had rallied to take a one-point lead in the third quarter.
“We knew we were just going to have to push through and play hard,” Madison Prep’s Josh Smith said. “This is our gym, and we had to play through everything we needed to play through to win.”
A capacity crowd started arriving at Madison Prep around 4 p.m. for the nondistrict game between the LHSAA’s top power rankings teams in select Divisions I and II.
Jayce Depron scored 17 points and Smith added 14 for Division II Madison Prep (15-0). Howard Gaskins led Division I Liberty with a game-high 20 points and Malek Robertson added 13.
“These are the kind of games you want to build your team up with so they can be ready to play in that last game (championship) of the season,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “This is probably one of the hardest places to come and win a game.
“We saw things to build on. In a competitive game like this, it comes down to who wants it more. We played extremely hard. ... I am proud of my kids. But that last push put them over the top.”
Depron scored two of the first three baskets as the Chargers raced out to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes. Next up was a 7-4 Charger run punctuated by a 3-pointer by Jamari Thigpen off a pass from Quentin Dabney.
Gaskins had two first-quarter baskets for the Patriots. But it was a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Robertson that got Liberty within four, at 13-9 with 1:33 to go in the first period.
Smith’s 3-pointer from the wing sent the Chargers into the second quarter with a 16-11 lead.
Both teams ratcheted up the defensive intensity in the second quarter. Liberty did not score in the first five minutes. But the Chargers added just four points to their lead. The Chargers extended their lead to 10, at 25-15 at halftime.
Gaskins came in hot out the locker room, scoring seven straight points, including a 3-pointer. Suddenly it was 25-22 at the 6:18 mark.
The Patriots made their biggest push in the third period. A layup off a Chargers turnover by Preston Coleman gave Liberty a 33-32 lead with 1:34 remaining.
But 15 seconds later, Depron countered with a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 35-33. Madison Prep took a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter. A driving layup by Smith and two 3-pointers — one each by Depron and Dylan Dominique put the home team in control.
“I told our guys at halftime that the lead was fool’s gold and (Liberty) would hit us in the mouth,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “They did and we turned the ball over some. But I am proud of the way they handled that. It was not a perfect game, but we got what we needed.”
Depron added, “It’s a blessing to play in an environment like this.”