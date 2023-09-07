Madison Prep scored an early touchdown and its stout defense allowed the Chargers to maintain a slim lead throughout the game as they downed Southern Lab 13-12 on Thursday night at Scotlandville.
Madison Prep (1-1) clinched the win with 1:49 remaining when the defense stopped Southern Lab (1-1) quarterback Marlon Brown 2 yards short of a first down on a fourth-down play at the Chargers' 31.
How it was won
Madison Prep got on the board first on the fourth play of the game and never trailed.
Tony Lewis ran for 47 yards on the first play from scrimmage, setting up an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tylan Johnson. Nick Spears added the extra point, and the Chargers led 7-0 two minutes into the game.
Southern Lab’s only score of the first half came with 2 seconds remaining in the first quarter when Joshua Davis scored from 2 yards out on a run to the left side. The score culminated a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took almost eight minutes off the clock and featured a fourth-down conversion run by quarterback Marlon Brown and a spectacular 33-yard reception by Douglas Thornton.
The Kittens elected to go for a 2-point conversion but Brown’s pass fell incomplete, leaving MPA up 7-6
In the second half, Madison Prep once again scored on its first drive and took a 13-6 lead on a 1-yard plunge by Lewis. The extra-point attempt was wide.
Southern Lab closed to within one point midway through the fourth quarter.
Jaeden Winters made a spectacular diving catch of a Brown pass in the end zone, and the 36-yard play gave the Kittens a chance to take the lead, but once again their 2-point pass play was incomplete.
Player of the game
Tony Lewis, Madison Prep. Lewis finished with 130 yards rushing on just 11 carries and scored once. In addition to his long run on the first play, he added a 57-yard scamper that allowed the Chargers to ice the game after their fourth-down stop late.
Notable
• Madison Prep is now 4-0 vs Southern Lab since the matchup was dubbed the “Mike Roach Classic” in 2019. Roach was a longtime coach who had successful stints at both schools. Roach was honored at halftime of the game and a scholarship in his name was awarded to one student from each school.
• The teams combined for 18 penalties totaling 145 yards
• Madison Prep outgained Southern Lab 245-222.
• Southern Lab quarterback Brown gained 54 yards rushing.