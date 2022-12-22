With new faces throughout its lineup, Madison Prep is looking for strength in numbers. The Chargers found that Thursday afternoon at the Jakobi Scott Memorial tournament hosted by Walker.
Jayce Depron scored 17 points to lead nine Chargers in the scoring column as Madison Prep stayed undefeated with a 70-45 win over Brother Martin.
Josh Smith added 15 points for Madison Prep (10-0), which has won nine of its games by double digits. The Chargers are rated No. 1 in the select Division II power ratings.
“We’re trying to find strength in numbers where everybody chips in and it's not too much for one person,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “The biggest thing we’re doing is keying on effort, passing up good shots for great shots and sharing the ball.”
There was also stingy defense against Brother Martin (9-4), which went scoreless during a seven-minute stretch that bridged the first and second quarters. The game was tied 5-5 midway through the first quarter, but Madison Prep went on a 16-0 run to take control.
Brother Martin’s Eli Pichon made a free throw with 4:44 left in the first half, but Madison Prep had built a 21-6 lead. The Crusaders were never able to get closer than 11 points the rest of the game.
“I was disappointed,” Brother Martin coach Chris Biehl said. “Madison Prep is arguably the top team in the state, but we just weren’t aggressive. The few times we did show some aggression, especially on defense, I thought we looked OK.”
One of Brother Martin’s best defensive moments came late in the first half when it forced back-to-back turnovers with a full-court press. Troy Santa Marina also took a charge as the Crusaders outscored Madison Prep 7-4 before trailing 30-17 at halftime.
Brother Martin was led by D.J. Fowler’s 11 points. Ray Lotten and Kevin Marinello each scored eight.
“In the second half, I challenged our guys to defend a little more to extend the lead,” Jones said. “We play a very difficult schedule, and allowing second-chance points like we did in the first half is going to hurt us down the road. They did a good job accepting the challenge and played a much better second half.”
The game was close in the opening minutes, and Brother Martin pulled even at 5-5 on Pichon’s layup. Smith helped Madison Prep score the last 11 points of the first quarter by finishing a fastbreak and then hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing.
The Chargers continued their run in the second quarter with Dylan Dominique and Hezekiah Dantzler adding baskets as the lead grew to 21-5.