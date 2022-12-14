Early-season basketball tournaments have always been a way to gauge what teams need to work on.
Two tournaments that begin Thursday, Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River for boys and the Walker High girls tourney, also illustrate how schools orchestrate their seasons.
“When we first started this tournament it was a bracket tournament.” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “As it grew, more people were interested in coming so I went to more of a round-robin format.
“For some people, it’s a power ratings bonanza. Other want to see teams from other areas. I do my best to match teams up against people they are competitive with. Or if a team wants play against a team that plays a particular style I’ll try to put them together.”
Both three-day tournaments feature games at different sites. The Rumble on the River is set for MPA and Scotlandville. The Walker tourney has even more sites but fewer games each day. Walker, Denham Springs, Dutchtown, Brusly and Zachary are sites for the WHS girls tourney.
“It would be nice to do a bracket tournament, but with the number of teams coming you can’t really do that,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “Plus, we also have some teams that might only be able to play one or two days.
“Some might come in looking to play a certain team from another area. Or they might want to avoid a team in their district or class. I do my best to work out whatever matchups they want.”
The host Chargers, the Class 3A champions last year, will host a large group of local boys teams, including the likes of Catholic, East Ascension, Walker, Scotlandville, Woodlawn, Jehovah-Jireh and Family Christian.
A group of Shreveport teams that includes Huntington, Booker T. Washington, Monroe’s Richwood, Washington-Marion and Hamilton Christian also is part of the MPA tourney.
Walker, the 5A runner-up, welcomes a group of girls teams that includes Ouachita Christian, Summerfield, Delhi, West Monroe, Vandebilt Catholic, South Lafourche, Salmen and Ruston.
Curtis nets Maxpreps honor
Tackett Curtis, Many’s quarterback-safety, was announced as the MaxPreps Player of the Year for Louisiana this week.
Curtis, a Southern California commitment, was the Tigers’ MVP after their win over Union Parish in LHSAA’s Division III nonselect final last Saturday.
Red Stick Bowl, etc.
The Eagles and Patriots will conduct the final Red Stick Bowl practice at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn. Game time is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary.
As part of the game festivities, two former coaches and a former LSU player who made history will be honored. Bucky Mistretta (Ascension Catholic, Redemptorist, Lee) and Don Jones (Plaquemine and Woodlawn) are former local head coach who will be honorary coaches.
Lora Hinton, LSU’s first Black football player, will serve as commission for the local all-star football game.
Next level notes
Former Zachary High quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. is not the only local player set for a college playoff game. Scott leads Incarnate Word against North Dakota State at 6 p.m. Friday in an FCS semifinal game.
On Wednesday, two former East Ascension players, defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins and offensive lineman Dezmond Schuster played for top-seeded Hutchinson Community College against No, 3 Iowa Western in the National Junior College Division I final played in Little Rock, Ark.
Schuster is committed to Illinois and Boykins has offers from Baylor and Arizona.
They’re committed
Two Zachary High football players, receiver Tylon Williams (Gramnbling) and defensive back Cody Smith (McNeese), committed to state colleges.
Also notable, Walker High girls basketball player Kennedi Ard committed to the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She is a junior.