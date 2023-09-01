After a run to the Class 5A state quarterfinals last season, the Denham Springs Yellow Jackets got off to a rocky start in 2023, falling 38-7 to Mandeville in the season opener Friday night at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The DSHS defense could do nothing to stop the Mandeville rushing attack, giving up 259 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets offense had just 151 total yards, 52 of that coming on one play with less than a minute to play.
After losing most of its talent from 2022 to graduation, Denham Springs youth was exploited by a bigger and more talented Mandeville team, especially along both the offensive and defensive lines.
How it was won
Mandeville showed its moxie on just its second offensive drive. After forcing a punt, Mandeville tackled DSHS punter Da’Shawn McBryde while he ran after he fumbled the snap. The Skippers then started their drive at the 39-yard line.
Three plays into the drive, Mandeville starting quarterback Caden Jacob lost his helmet on a 2-yard run, forcing backup Noah Kyle into action. Kyle mishandled the snap, but he recovered the ball and found Nate Sheppard for a 6-yard touchdown to give Mandeville a 7-0 lead. The advantage never was threatened.
Player of the game
Nate Sheppard, Mandeville: Sheppard was dazzling once again rushing the ball, running for 187 yards and two touchdowns to go with his receiving touchdown in the first quarter. Despite leaving the game momentarily in the second half with a minor leg injury, Sheppard was the workhorse for the Skippers, carrying the ball 22 times and catching three passes.
They said it
Brett Beard, Denham Springs coach: “We just have to play. This is a young football team and a lot of these kids got introduced to 5A football tonight. That’s all part of the growing process — we have to keep competing and just keep playing.”
Craig Jones, Mandeville coach: “I’m very happy. There’s a lot to work on, but how can you not be proud of the effort that these guys put in tonight.”
Sheppard, Mandeville: “We have some things we need to clean up, but besides that, I think we did phenomenal out there. That’s what we expected this season — to come out and show what we really are this year and how much we have improved.”
Notable
• McBryde struggled punting the ball early, with two of his first three punts going for less than 10 yards. He recovered nicely, kicking a 41-yarder and a 52-yarder later in the game.
• After not being able to move the ball much in the first have, Denham Springs got a spark from backup running back Hudson Byers, who finished the game with 66 yards on 14 carries, including a 52-yard TD run to help the Jackets avoid the shutout.
• Mandeville had 19 first downs in the game to Denham’s nine. The game had only three turnovers — an interception by each team and a lost fumble from Mandeville.
• The Denham Springs Athletic Association introduced the newest inductees into the school’s athletic hall of fame, including Catherine Spangler Dehlin, Lakeisha Lee, Dru Nettles and Russell Sanchez.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mandeville | 7 | 17 | 0 | 14 — 38
Denham Springs | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Mandeville: Nate Sheppard 6 pass from Noah Kyle (Creighton Wilbanks kick), 5:19, 7-0
Second quarter
Mandeville: Sheppard 3 run (Wilbanks kick), 11:02, 14-0
Mandeville: Wilbanks 45 FG, 2:24, 17-0
Mandeville: Sheppard 3 run (Wilbanks kick), :35, 24-0
Third quarter
No scoring
Fourth quarter
Mandeville: Nate Guidry 16 pass from Caden Jacob (Wilbanks kick), 8:32, 31-0
Mandeville: Isaiah Baham 23 run (Wilbanks kick), 4:12, 38-0
Denham Springs: Hudson Byers 52 run (Jonathan Bravo kick), :43, 38-7