MANY — For the fourth straight year, Many is heading to the LHSAA Prep Classic.
Behind three touchdown runs from senior running back Trent Williams and a suffocating defense, the Tigers defeated St. James 32-13 in the Division III non-select semifinals Friday at John W. Curtis Tiger Stadium.
Williams scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half, while Southern Cal commitment Tackett Curtis added a 52-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to keep it a multi-possession game.
After trailing 21-0 at the half, St. James scored its first touchdown when Brayden Williams hit Khai Prean on a 10-yard pass in the third quarter and added another when Kaden Williams rushed for a 3-yard touchdown.
Many will face Union Parish and LSU commitment Trey Holly at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 for the championship game in the Caesars Superdome.
How it was won
Many’s defense set the tone with a pair of fourth-down stops near the goal line in the first quarter, which led to Williams’ three touchdown runs.
However, it was Curtis’ 52-yard rushing touchdown that extinguished a mini 14-0 run by the Wildcats, and a blocked punt by senior linebacker Keaton Montgomery in the fourth quarter ended all hopes of a St. James comeback.
Also turning a big game was junior defensive lineman Swayze Carheel, who had a pair of sacks on Brayden Williams.
Player of the game
Trent Williams, Many: The senior rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help the Tigers build a 21-0 lead.
They said it
Many coach Jess Curtis: “We were already not in a good mood with people doubting us and all of a sudden, we were the underdogs. We’ve been undefeated all year. All it did was that it got guys focused and we knew we had to play better.”
Notable
- This is Many’s fourth straight trip to the LHSAA Prep Classic and seventh trip overall. The Tigers won titles in 2014 and 2020, while finishing as runners-up in 1988, 2013, 2019 and 2021.
- Jess Curtis has either played or coached in all of Many’s championship game appearances.
- The Tigers have allowed just 20 points in the last six games.