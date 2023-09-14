It’s never too early to make a lasting impression.
Three Baton Rouge traditional football powers — Catholic High, University High and Zachary — want to do just that. Along with plenty of other things Friday night.
Championships are not won during Week 3 of the regular season. But the process of cultivating a route to an LHSAA title can reach a notable juncture with Catholic at University and St. Augustine at Zachary.
Catholic and U-High lost Week 2 games in very different ways. What does the bounce back look like when the Bears (1-1), now ranked fifth in Class 5A, travel to play No. 1 University (1-1) of 3A?
Seventh-ranked St. Augustine (2-0) and No. 4 Zachary (1-0) meet for one of those Catholic League vs. Baton Rouge showdowns. It figires to be quite a challenge for the Broncos, who are coming off an open date.
But you never know how games like these will go until they play out. And play they will.
What to expect from Catholic at University?
In that 49-26 loss to Warren Easton, Catholic was unexpectedly vulnerable on special teams, which gave Easton a short field to score a couple of times.
Catholic must shore up those issues. If not, the Cubs will look to exploit them too.
The Bears won 31-21 a year ago with an experienced squad that advanced to the Division I semifinals. This time the shoe is on the other foot to some degree.
U-High lost to The Dunham School in the Division III semifinals with a roster of rising youngsters who are now a year older and wiser.
Catholic quarterback Daniel Beale, a four-year starter, is now the elder statesmen with a ton of 2022 honors. Beale has a revamped offensive line.
The contrast here is a youthful U-High line that now has size and added experience to open holes for a group of running backs and protect its QB Emile Picarella.
There is a rub for the Cubs, however. The notion of playing a 5A team won’t be an issue. U-High built a lead on Archbishop Rummel last week on the road but could not maintain it.
This matchup with Catholic is not a makeup test. It’s a different team and parameters. Can the Cubs must protect a lead? It could be a key question.
What about St. Augustine at Zachary?
There is much to learn about Zachary too. St. Aug possesses the kind of speed and athleticism that is tough to simulate in any practice.
The Purple Knights have outscored their opponents 111-13 and they beat the Broncos 24-20 a year ago. Those other opponents, are respectfully, not Zachary.
Certainly, we are used to Zachary getting off to electrifying fast starts over the last eight years. The look was different in a 24-7 Week 1 win at East Ascension.
Like many teams, the Broncos left a few points on the field in Week 1. A fumble near the goal line was one instance. ZHS’ rotated QBs Hudson Spangler and Caleb Gonzales.
The hope is that a week off for fine tuning provides something this Zachary team need. How the Broncos and Purple Knights match up and adjust to each other is worth watching. Momentum shifts are possible.
Of course, there are no guarantees that any of these teams will win a state title come December. But the possibilities are there and they are fun to watch for these teams and others.
The coaches want improvement across the board and execution too, which is so important.
With that said ... bring on Week 3. We be ready.