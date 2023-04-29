MONROE — The long wait through Thursday rain delays was worth for the University High girls tennis team.
Led by singles champion Mary Longmire, the Cubs finished as the runner-up to Isidore Newman in the Division III team race at the LHSAA state tennis tournament held at the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Friday.
Longmire defeated Mariella Congeni of Sacred Heart-New Orleans by a tight 6-4, 6-4 margin. The victory vaulted U-High into second place. Newman finished with 11.5 points, just a point ahead of U-High at 10.5. St. Louis Catholic was the Division III boys champion.
“I am so proud of this team,” UHS coach Johnny Shoptaugh said. “They handled the situation and did not let any of the outside factors, the rain and delays, impact the way they played. It was a long two days and they came through.
“Mary battled and got the win over a player she had lost to the last three times they played each other. This a great young group. I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”