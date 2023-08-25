Points were hard to come by at the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic Jamboree hosted by Scotlandville on Friday night. McKinley held Liberty to 63 yards in its 12-0 win, and Istrouma scored late to blank Scotlandville 8-0.
Each game consisted of two 12-minute halves.
McKINLEY 12, LIBERTY 0: Quarterback Tyson Camel used his feet and his arm to lead the Panthers to a 12-0 halftime lead.
Following a fumble recovery by Jesus Alvarado, Camel scored on a 38-yard quarterback draw to put McKinley on the board first.
On the Panthers' next possession, the combination of Camel and receiver Tyler Johnson proved to be too much for the Patriots defense to handle.
Johnson caught four passes for 47 yards on the possession, including a 19-yard touchdown with 8 seconds remaining in the half.
Johnson finished the night with six catches for 75 yards.
Quarterback James Ellis led the Patriots with 25 yards rushing, but Liberty never found an offensive rhythm.
“We came out flat,” Liberty coach Korey Lindsey said. “A couple of early turnovers took the air out of us, and we never regained our composure. We have a young team and have things we need to get better at. I think this was an eye-opener for us.”
McKinley coach Ron Allen said he was pleased with his defense but thought his team made some mistakes.
“We were sloppy on both sides of the ball and have to get better,” Allen said. “Our defense will carry us all year. We have a veteran group. We only lost three guys off that squad from last year, so we are leaning on them.”
ISTROUMA 8, SCOTLANDVILLE 0: Quarterback Lemoine Brady scored on a 6-yard keeper with 1:42 remaining and added the 2-point conversion run to account for the game’s only points.
The score capped a seven-play, 35-yard drive as the Indians kept the ball on the ground for each play and finally found a few gaps in the Hornets defense which was stifling most of the night.
Penalties and mistakes marred the first half, which ended in a scoreless tie.
Each team had a player ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Scotlandville ran only two plays from scrimmage because of a fumbled punt and a fumble on a play from scrimmage.
Despite having the ball for most of the half, Istrouma was not able to score, as each of its drives were hampered by penalties.
Most of the second half was played on the Scotlandville end of the field, as neither team could generate a first down before Istrouma finally broke through on its final drive.