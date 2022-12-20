There are four teams and two very different scenarios at the Red Stick Invitational tournament this season.
But the big takeaways had nothing to do with turnovers or missed shots as Salmen beat East Feliciana 77-64, and McKinley battled its way to a 61-55 victory over Amite in boys games played Tuesday at Scotlandville.
The first game was a contrast in size and styles. Division I nonselect Salmen trailed 38-35 at the half, thanks in part to 18 first-half points by East Feliciana's Tre’Dez Green.
Green finished with 30 points. Salmen, coached by former Runnels coach Ben Young, forced other Tiger players to make shots as it ramped up the defensive intensity.
“Right now we’re 4-4 and people might think that is a bad thing,” East Feliciana coach Raeshawn Williams said. “Most of our guys play football. We’re still working on day-to-day things and getting their legs under them.
“Every team we’ve lost is in the top 10 in power rankings in their divisions. We’ll learn from this and get better.”
On the flip side, McKinley coach Devan Clark admitted he is seeking more consistency from his team, but he was pleased with the effort. Jamond Jacobs had 16 points and Jase Gaines added 14 for the Panthers (9-4).
“I can never fault the effort, because that is always there,” Clark said. “They (McKinley players) play extremely hard. We know what we are going to get from them every single time.
“It’s the consistency … and doing some of the small things that we have been working on in practice that have not yet transitioned into a game. We needed a game like this against a quality team that was real physical.”
SALMEN 77, EAST FELICIANA 64: Rob Johns and DJ Perkins each had 17 points for the Spartans (10-2).
“This was a game we needed,” Salmen’s Young said. “We had not faced a guy his (Green’s) size, and in the first half he pretty much did what he wanted.
“In the second half, we settled in and worked together on offense and defense. When we do that, we are a pretty good team.”
Salmen put the game away with a 24-14 fourth-quarter run.
McKINLEY 61, AMITE 55: Lemar Harris scored a game-high 26 points to lead Amite (1-7), a Class 2A runner-up a year ago and a Division III nonselect team this year.
The score was tied at 13-13 after one quarter. McKinley, a Division I select school, led by three at halftime. The Panthers held an eight-point lead at 46-38 after two free throws by Jordan Holden late in the third quarter. Amite got within two in the final minute but never tied it.
“This was about a 90-minute trip and a chance to see good competition we don’t normally see,” Amite coach DJ Cannon said. “We have guys back from last year, but we have a ways to go to get to where we need to be.
“Some of our guys played football and have only been with us a couple of weeks. Our best player (Simeon Powell) is out with an injury and is coming back. It’s a work in progress.”