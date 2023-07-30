Player of the Year
Peyton Woods, Doyle
Despite past success in Class 2A, some questioned how well Doyle would do in its move up to the 3A ranks and into a district that features traditional powers Parkview Baptist and University High. Woods, the Tigers’ senior star, had all the answers.
The Jones County Community College signee already claimed District 6-3A and LSWA Class 3A MVP honors this spring. Now he is the Outstanding Player on the Baton Rouge area’s Class 3A and below All-Metro squad.
Woods previously earned all-state honors in Class 2A. But he saved his best for his last season.
On the mound, Woods struck out 106 in 76 innings pitched and had a 1.19 ERA while leading the Livingston Parish-based Tigers to an LHSAA Division III nonselect runner-up finish. He was equally impressive at the plate. Woods batted .480 with nine doubles, four triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs.
“Peyton was more patient at the plate and when he pitched, he focused on complete games and keeping his pitch count down this year,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “He trusted his defense and they made plays behind him.
“Because he was so patient, he was very productive at the plate. He understood his role as a senior and he executed it very well.”
Coach of the Year
Wes Theriot, The Dunham School
Theriot’s young Tigers provided one of Baton Rouge’s most surprising success stories this spring. Dunham hovered around the .500 mark much of the season while playing some of the area’s toughest competition to gain experience.
But the move paid off, making Theriot the Baton Rouge area’s All-Metro Coach of the Year for a Class 3A and below. After winning the District 6-2A title, the Tigers (22-14) competed with Class 3A teams in the Division III select ranks, advancing to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion St. Charles Catholic.
Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Pitcher 7-1
Connor Achee, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Pitcher 6-4
Camden Sunstrom, University
Pitcher 7-1
Cade Durbin, Parkview Baptist
Pitcher 6-0
Grant Cohn, The Dunham School
Catcher .427
Drew Bourgeois, The Dunham School
Infield .358
Dathan Cummings, Doyle
Infield .375
Jackson Landry, Ascension Catholic
Infield .429
Brayden Knight, Albany
Infield .412
Connor Kimball, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Outfield .439
Will Sanders, Springfield
Outfield .492
Cole Connor, University
Outfield, .310
Reese Dean, Central Private
Utility 6-2/.363
Brant Melancon, Parkview Baptist
Utility .372/1.60 ERA
Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Utility 6-1/.327
Caiden Barcia, Doyle
Utility 5-1/.368
Chase Cressand, Episcopal
Utility 6-1/.339