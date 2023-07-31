Player of the Year
Addison Jackson, St. Amant
If there was a title to be won, Jackson helped her team claim it. And if there was a top award out there, the Boston College signee won it.
Jackson led the Gators to the Division I nonselect title with a 32-2 record. She now leads the large schools metro squad for the second straight year as selected by area coaches.
"I told AJ, she did not have to be better than she was last year," St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. "She needed to be the best she could be each day. That was all we needed."
St. Amant got Jackson’s best in the circle and at the plate. And yes, she was better than she was in 2022. Jackson was also voted LSWA’s Class 5A MVP, won the LSWA's prestigious Miss Softball award.
Jackson tallied 288 strikeouts and had a 0.93 earned run average in the circle. She also spearheaded the Gators’ prolific offense by leading all Louisiana hitters with 27 home runs. Jackson batted .521 and drove in 75 runs despite being walked more than 40 times.
As impressive as Jackson’s season was, Pitre believes what happened behind the scenes was equally significant.
"AJ puts in work. She likes challenges,” Pitre noted. “Some pitchers are cocky. She is confident in her ability and in her team. AJ takes nothing for granted she works hard to be the best she can be."
Coach of the Year
Amy Pitre, St. Amant
Being the favorite to win is not always easy, but Pitre and the Gators made it look that way while claiming their third LHSAA title in five seasons with a 32-2 record. This St. Amant squad got stronger as the year went on.
Going unbeaten in one of Louisiana’s toughest districts, 5-5A, was a major accomplishment that set the tone for postseason success. The Gators outscored opponents by a 35-3 margin in the postseason.
Amelia Bouvier, Brusly
Pitcher 18-5
Kaylee Chandler, Live Oak
Pitcher 20 wins
Cailyn Heyl, Central
Pitcher 20-6
Kayce Bennett, Live Oak
Catcher .568
Kami Gautreau, St. Amant
Catcher .312
Chloe Magee, Live Oak
Infield .571
Alix Franklin, St. Amant
Infield .544
Harper Dupre, Dutchtown
Infield .414
Cayden Tullier, East Ascension
Infield .454
Julie Stevens, Central
Infield .456
Lailia Clark, Brusly
Outfield .484
Makinsey Elisar, St. Amant
Outfield .474
Aralee Beene, St. Amant
Outfield .354
Haleigh Cushingberry, Live Oak
Outfield .385
Caitlyn Riche, Walker
Utility .303
Alexa Womack, Dutchtown
Utility .355
Corin Waguespack, East Ascension
Utility .412
Alexa Villar, Walker
Utility 23 RBIs
Lexi Guercio, Central
Utility .411
Mary Beth Zeller, St. Amant
Utility .301