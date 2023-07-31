St. Amant pitcher Addison Jackson

St. Amant pitcher Addison Jackson

 PHOTO BY JOSH McDANIEL

Player of the Year

Addison Jackson, St. Amant

If there was a title to be won, Jackson helped her team claim it. And if there was a top award out there, the Boston College signee won it.

Jackson led the Gators to the Division I nonselect title with a 32-2 record. She now leads the large schools metro squad for the second straight year as selected by area coaches.

"I told AJ, she did not have to be better than she was last year," St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. "She needed to be the best she could be each day. That was all we needed."

St. Amant got Jackson’s best in the circle and at the plate. And yes, she was better than she was in 2022. Jackson was also voted LSWA’s Class 5A MVP, won the LSWA's prestigious Miss Softball award.

Jackson tallied 288 strikeouts and had a 0.93 earned run average in the circle. She also spearheaded the Gators’ prolific offense by leading all Louisiana hitters with 27 home runs. Jackson batted .521 and drove in 75 runs despite being walked more than 40 times.

As impressive as Jackson’s season was, Pitre believes what happened behind the scenes was equally significant.

"AJ puts in work. She likes challenges,” Pitre noted. “Some pitchers are cocky. She is confident in her ability and in her team. AJ takes nothing for granted she works hard to be the best she can be."

Coach of the Year

Amy Pitre, St. Amant

Being the favorite to win is not always easy, but Pitre and the Gators made it look that way while claiming their third LHSAA title in five seasons with a 32-2 record. This St. Amant squad got stronger as the year went on.

Going unbeaten in one of Louisiana’s toughest districts, 5-5A, was a major accomplishment that set the tone for postseason success. The Gators outscored opponents by a 35-3 margin in the postseason.

Amelia Bouvier, Brusly

Pitcher 18-5

Kaylee Chandler, Live Oak

Pitcher 20 wins

Cailyn Heyl, Central

Pitcher 20-6

Kayce Bennett, Live Oak

Catcher .568

Kami Gautreau, St. Amant

Catcher .312

Chloe Magee, Live Oak

Infield .571

Alix Franklin, St. Amant

Infield .544

Harper Dupre, Dutchtown

Infield .414

Cayden Tullier, East Ascension

Infield .454

Julie Stevens, Central

Infield .456

Lailia Clark, Brusly

Outfield .484

Makinsey Elisar, St. Amant

Outfield .474

Aralee Beene, St. Amant

Outfield .354

Haleigh Cushingberry, Live Oak

Outfield .385

Caitlyn Riche, Walker

Utility .303

Alexa Womack, Dutchtown

Utility .355

Corin Waguespack, East Ascension

Utility .412

Alexa Villar, Walker

Utility 23 RBIs

Lexi Guercio, Central

Utility .411

Mary Beth Zeller, St. Amant

Utility .301