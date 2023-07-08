Have you ever put a shoe on the wrong foot? Or put on two shoes that are the same color and then realize they don’t match?
It is OK — I confess, I have done both.
Finding new metaphors and ways to illustrate the LHSAA’s select/nonselect split issues is a challenge. Ahead of Wednesday’s 1 p.m. meeting at Tioga High for schools interested in learning about a “legal option” in the latest LHSAA war of wills, shoes analogies fit.
After more than a decade of the select/nonselect split, it seems like it’s always something. And then it’s something else.
Here is a LHSAA split summary since 2013 when the football only split was approved:
• The split was expanded to include basketball, baseball and softball in 2017.
• Select schools conducted separate championships for a couple of years with the pandemic year sandwiched in between.
• Last September, the LHSAA executive committee approved new definitions for select/nonselect schools based on educational models that balanced the numbers on each side. Schools were divided into enrollment-based divisions according to the new parameters.
Does this meeting make sense? I think it does. There have been meetings as the split evolved. Private schools met after the original split and several times over the years.
None of those meetings were special-called meetings for the entire membership, which requires more than 50% of principals to request it and attend it, a watermark organizers tried to meet but missed the mark twice since January. This meeting offers dialogue and a chance to gauge the interest of schools.
Wondering how the shoe analogy fits? It’s pretty simple.
Some schools opposed to the current divisions system were among those who wanted private schools, lab schools and schools with full magnet programs put into separate playoffs in 2012-13.
The big reason? Private schools and others could attract students from more than one traditional attendance zone.
Now the shoe is on the other foot. Current educational models allow more public schools to enroll students from multiple attendance zones.
Others believe their situation does not match that of schools that might look a lot like theirs, kind of like those shoes that don’t match.
As educational models evolve there is more to consider along with charter schools, which were deemed select in the newest plan. Open enrollment parishes, where students can attend a school of choice, joined the select group too.
Principals delayed a vote to ratify/reject the plan in January because of an unintended circumstance written into an existing bylaw. If the new system was rejected it would have turned the basketball playoffs upside down, causing a weeks-long delay as power ratings were reconfigured. That vote is now set for January 2024.
A January 2023 convention meeting brokered a compromise. A small group of principals met with LHSAA officers during the convention luncheon.
No media members were present. Neither was LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine. A summer meeting was discussed.
Was a meeting promised? Some in the meeting say yes, others say it was floated as an option.
The requirements for a special-called meeting — yes, again 50% of principals asking for/attending a meeting — were not discussed though the requirements are listed in the LHSAA’s constitution and bylaws.
Is this a communication problem? Or is it a signal that some schools are OK with the new system that fostered a better competitive balance in 2022-23? Are principals willing to concede some decision-making to the LHSAA? Could be all the above.
In his letter announcing Wednesday’s meeting, Neville principal Mickey McCarty, noted, “… but what happens when the next changes occur without your opportunity to discuss or vote on them?”
That’s a boogey man approach and it is worth noting. I had someone ask me if it is fair to principals, who get so much email, to stay on top of things? I say it is part of the job and why athletic directors are in place.
Yep ... another meeting. Why not.