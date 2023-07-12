TIOGA — It was all about discussion and options, according to Neville principal Mickey McCarty, who spearheaded a Wednesday meeting to address concerns some schools have with recent decisions made by LHSAA’s executive committee.
“This was the last place I wanted to be on July 12,” McCarty said with a smile. “We wanted to have that summer meeting (of all LHSAA principals). But since we did not, I felt it was important to get the message out to anyone around the state who was interested in meeting again to discuss where we are for those who could come.
"I honestly don’t know what was accomplished today, but we did have good conversations about where we are, what has taken place and how to possibly move forward.”
McCarty declined to say whether the meeting would result in any action. A group of approximately 30 coaches/administrators representing 15 schools attended the meeting held in the Tioga High auditorium.
The meeting was held in closed session with no media allowed on the advice of Baton Rouge attorney Brian Blackwell.
Blackwell was on hand to advise schools on a possible “legal option” to address issues some schools see with the new system that was in effect for 2022-23 in the split sports of football, basketball, baseball and softball for the LHSAA’s 409 member schools.
Last summer, the LHSAA’s executive committee used bylaw 4.4.4 — which allows the body to make rules in the interest of “fair play” — to develop a divisions system with revised definitions for select and nonselect schools based on educational models the schools use.
Previously, schools were divided along select/nonselect with private schools making up the majority of select schools because of their ability to attract students from outside one attendance zone, the standard for a traditional public school.
Adding all charter schools, schools in open enrollment parishes and schools that offer any type of magnet component that allows students to attend schools in multiple attendance zones came close to balancing the numbers on both sides.
Schools were allowed to appeal their select/nonselect placement, but some believe they were incorrectly put in the select group. Others have taken issue with the use of bylaw 4.4.4 to make changes, the power LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine has and the structure of the executive committee.
All LHSAA member schools are scheduled to either approve or reject the divisions plan at the annual convention in January.
Plans to vote during a special-called meeting this summer never materialized. LHSAA bylaws require that 50% of member schools request and attend a special-called meeting. Two attempts to get a quorum for a special-called summer meeting failed during the spring.
“We talked about how we can move forward … not immediately, but in the long run,” McCarty said. “Both sides of the aisle were represented and we got some feedback.”