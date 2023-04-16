What happens when you take the best player in the nation and the most improved player in Louisiana and put them together?
You get the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State basketball teams led by Mikaylah Williams of Parkway and Dorian Booker of Scotlandville.
Williams, an LSU signee and the nation’s top recruit in 2023, is the Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s 5A girls squad for the second straight year. The 6-foot-10 Booker, a UNO signee and a returning all-state pick, is the Outstanding Player on the 5A boys team.
Williams’ coach, Gloria Williams, is the 5A girls Coach of the Year, while Derrick Jones of Division I select champion Catholic of Baton Rouge claims the 5A boys Coach of the Year honor.
Mikaylah Williams (6-1) averaged 19 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while leading her team to a Division I nonselect title. In the title game, she scored 34 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Parkway finished with a 26-1 record for Gloria Williams.
The stories for Booker and Jones are as compelling as Catholic’s 57-54 win over Scotlandville in the Division I select title game.
“Pop (Booker’s nickname) has come a long way and improved his game,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “The one thing you can’t coach is size and he has that. There is still work to do, but I really believe his best basketball is still ahead of him.”
Booker displayed refined skills in the lane, a soft shooting touch and added confidence while averaging 22.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots per game for Division I select runner-up Scotlandville. He made 74% of his field goal attempts.
Jones coached his alma mater to it first basketball state title. Catholic (28-6) lost to District 4-5A rival Scotlandville twice before beating the Hornets in the title game.
Jones said he started seeing his team’s chances for a champion develop in February.
“I know everybody says this, but this is about more than just me,” Jones said. “My assistant coaches did an excellent job scouting and putting together game plans and these guys (players) continued to work, overcome injuries and believe in what we were doing.”
Zachary’s Brandon Hardy, the LHSBCA All-Star MVP, made the boys first team along with Walker’s Warren Young and Dennis Hebert of Catholic on the second team. Young helped Walker to four LHSAA tourney berths and Hebert led the Bears on offense and defense.
Walker’s Caitlin Travis and Whitney Hart made the girls squad. Travis led Walker to the semifinals for the second straight season. The 6-3 Hart averaged a double-double to help Liberty advance to the Division I select quarterfinals.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Braylan McNeal Ruston 6-5 Sr. 15.2
Dorian Booker Scotlandville 6-11 Sr. 22.1
Brandon Hardy Zachary 6-3 Sr. 21.9
Allen Graves Ponchatoula 6-9 Jr. 19.0
Kohen Rowbatham Northshore 6-1 Jr. 24.0
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jonathan Bradshaw Ouachita 6-3 Sr. 15.0
Christian Walker New Iberia 6-0 Sr. 14.6
Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-2 Sr. 17.7
Dennis Hebert Catholic 6-2 Sr. 14.0
Jeremiah Evans Southwood 6-10 Jr. 24.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DORIAN BOOKER, SCOTLANDVILLE
COACH OF THE YEAR: DERRICK JONES, CATHOLIC
HONORABLE MENTION: Jabbari Barry, Barbe; John Kelly, John Ehret; Turner Duncan, St. Augustine; Jyrin Sowell, Captain Shreve; Colby O’glee, Airline; Trevon Jackson, Airline; Cam Lumar, Hahnville; Jordan Davis, Ouachita; Evyn Goree, Pineville; Ja’quise Richmond, Barbe; Chris Coleman, H.L. Bourgeois; Kylan Billiot, Terrebonne; Evan Griffin, Central Lafourche; Aidan Anding, Ruston; Reese Seichshnaydre, St. Paul’s; Letavian Crockett, St. Amant; C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville; Howard Gaskins, Liberty.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Mikaylah Manley Barbe 5-8 Sr. 19.1
Mikayah Williams Parkway 6-1 Sr. 19.0
Taylor Jackson Ponchatoula 5-9 Sr. 19.3
Chrysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-9 Sr. 22.5
Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 Sr. 16.8
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jasmine Matthews East St. John 5-11 Sr. 25.0
Chloe Larry Parkway 5-9 Jr. 15.0
Jaliyah McWain Ruston 5-5 Jr. 20.0
Imani Daniel John Curtis 5-8 So. 15.9
Whitney Hart Liberty 6-3 Jr. 18.2
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MIKAYLAH WILLIAMS, PARKWAY
COACH OF THE YEAR: GLORIA WILLIAMS, PARKWAY
HONORABLE MENTION: Marissa Schoth, Benton; Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central; Kaysha Hurd, Alexandria; Heaven Jordan, John Curtis; Elizabeth Thompson, Ponchatoula; Chikae Desdunes, John Curtis; Kameira McDonald, Scotlandville; Jade Spikes, Ouachita; Areil Williams, Barbe; Aryana Peak, Thibodaux; Caroline Loupe, Central Lafourche; Alissa O’Dell, Zachary; Thamerin Balthazar, Alexandria; Morgan Elie, Pineville; Deniya Thornton, St. Amant; Alissa O’Dell, Zachary; Kira Johnson, Lafayette High; Sara White, Haughton; Paige Marshall, Airline; Morgan Young, Byrd; Jania Holmes, John Curtis; Baylie Carroll, Chapelle; Nya Miller, Dutchtown; Ja’Miya Vann, Walker.