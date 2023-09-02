NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Milton threw two touchdown passes and ran for two other scores as the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers routed Virginia 49-13 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers' first game in 294 days.
Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs' first football game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of the late Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry.
Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who needed several surgeries after being wounded in the shooting, played. Hollins, a former running back who was part of two state championship teams at University High in Baton Rouge, finished with four carries for minus-7 yards and one catch for 2 yards.
Hollins' wounds from the November shooting required multiple surgeries, and he spent some time on a ventilator.
Baton Rouge athlete Mike Hollins injured in University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 football players
Hollins graduated from U-High in 2019. He helped lead the Cubs to a second straight undefeated season and Division II select title, and he was named Outstanding Offensive Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 3A All-Star Team.
Tennessee scored on its opening drive and never trailed. Milton’s 1-yard run just before halftime put the Vols up 21-3. Dylan Sampson, a former Dutchtown player, caught a 9-yard TD pass that capped Tennessee's first drive. He also had three TD runs of 3 yards or less.
James Pearce had two sacks in the first half for a Tennessee defense that ranked 90th nationally last season while giving up 405.3 yards a game. The Vols finished with four sacks and a 499-202 edge in total yards of offense.
Tony Muskett started for Virginia after transferring from Monmouth and quickly found Southeastern Conference defense is nothing like the Colonial Athletic Association. He was 9 of 17 for 94 yards before being replaced late.
With Tennessee up 28-3, Virginia coach Tony Elliott went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Cavs 34. Muskett was dropped for a 4-yard loss. Six plays later, Sampson ran for a TD that padded the lead.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel pulled Milton after an 11-yard TD pass to Jacob Warren early in the fourth made it 42-10. Milton finished with 201 yards passing and 33 yards rushing when replaced by five-star recruit Nico Iamaleava.