Want to see top-ranked John Curtis play No. 5 Zachary in a Week 2 Class 5A football showdown? Well you are free to make other plans.
Miscommunication and contract issues played roles in the teams’ decision to cancel the game.
The Broncos and Patriots played at Zachary in 2022 but the site of this year’s game became a point of contention.
Zachary coach David Brewerton said when he called to set up a two-year contract, he asked Curtis athletic director Johnny Curtis if the Patriots would travel to Zachary two years in a row because Curtis has no home stadium and was told yes.
“I told him I would love to host you down here twice, put a contract together to pay you what you want or need to make and we’ll go forward,” Brewerton said. “I put that contract together and sent it off to them. They come here and play the game (in 2022) and there was no problem in my mind for Year 2. That was a mistake on my part.”
Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said the Patriots should have asked Zachary to redraw the contract to include the possibility of Curtis having a place to play a home game on a Friday. The high demand for stadiums in Orleans and Jefferson parishes causes several teams to play on Thursdays and Saturdays.
“We told Zachary when we made the contract, we wanted to play home and away,” Curtis said. “They did not want to play Thursday or Saturday, so when we had our facility done for Friday, we called and told them we had it done.
"Our mistake was that we should have said (to) re-do the contract and send it back with the alternate dates."
Brewerton said he got a call from Johnny Curtis on May 8. In that call, Brewerton was asked if Zachary would come to play Curtis at The Shrine on Airline, the home venue the Patriots secured.
“I told him, ‘Coach, I’m not really interested in that because we already have the schedule set,' " Brewerton said. "That would leave me with four home games and I really don’t want to do that. We have certain groups who work each game and events we plan.
“He asked me to at least consider it. To be honest, I never thought about it again. … I should have called him back.”
J.T. Curtis added, “(Brewerton's) words to me were that he misunderstood what (Johnny Curtis) was trying to say. I accept that and move on. I don’t question another person’s motives.”
Curtis is now reportedly seeking an out-of-state opponent, while Zachary has no current plans to play this week.