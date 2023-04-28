The Lafayette High hitters didn’t figure out William Schmidt’s pitching until it was too late.
The visiting Lions scored their lone run of the night in the sixth inning, recording three of their four hits. Otherwise, Schmidt’s pitches were simply too difficult to hit — too fast, too hard and too deceptive in Catholic High's 6-1 victory Friday night at Catholic.
The win helps top-seeded Catholic (34-2) advance to the quarterfinal roud of Division I select playoffs after earning a sweep in the best-of-three regional series. The Bears will face No. 8 John Curtis in a best-of-three series starting next week.
No. 17 Lafayette finished 9-19.
Schmidt, a junior committed to Mississippi State, brought a no-hitter into the fifth inning. In six innings, he allowed one run on four hits, striking out 11 and walking two.
“I thought he was dominant tonight,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “That’s what he’s capable of. He’s a big, strong, imposing kid who dominates the strike zone. When the curveball’s on to complement the fastball — he even showed the change-up tonight — he’s tough to beat.”
In the series opener Thursday, the Catholic hitters took a couple innings to warm up. They didn’t record their first hit until the third inning. But in Game 2, the Bears offense wasted no time putting runs on the board. They plated two in the first inning on three hits, then added a pair in the next two innings with a groundout and a sacrifice fly.
Cleanup hitter Prescott Marsh started the scoring with a hard-hit grounder through a gap in the infield and into left field. With the hit, he scored both Noah Lewis and Jack Ruckert, who started the game with a pair of base hits from the first two spots in Catholic’s lineup.
Thanks to another sacrifice fly, this one off the bat of Lewis, the Bears added two more runs in the sixth inning. The first slid into home safely. The second scored on an error, when the ball popped out the Lafayette catcher’s glove and rolled to the backstop.
“I think today was a team effort (at the plate),” Bass said. “I liked the way we scouted them out throughout the lineup.”
Then, the Lions’ offense came alive. Their first three batters recorded hits — Grayson Saunier’s bouncing grounder into left, Dylan Biddick’s RBI line drive double into right-center field and Ashton Guilbeau’s infield single.
But Schmidt and Catholic sat down the next three batters, striking out the final two.
Lafayette coach Sam Taulli, who’s retiring after 48 seasons of coaching, said Schmidt lived up to lofty expectations.
“We had heard that he threw hard,” Taulli said, “and that he had a great curveball. And he had both.
I just told (my team) I was proud of them. I wanted to stay around another year because of that group of seniors that I had. ... I was happy for them that they gave us the effort the last two weekends and played hard. Catholic High, they’re really good.”