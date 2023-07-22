When I pulled into the parking lot at the Crowne Plaza on Tuesday morning, it was obvious that the LHSCA Coaches Clinic was going to be different — in a good way.
There were fewer parking places. The two-day event had its best attendance in more than five years with about 1,200 coaches/administrators registered.
A co-worker asked whether the LHSAA’s divisions format for split sports came up in discussions. It did, and I spoke to several coaches/administrators about it.
The divisions system is now scheduled for a January vote after some drama. The responses I got reflect a few key points. Many coaches see the format as a positive step. Some want tweaks made.
Here are some of their responses:
“If we’re going to stay split, this is right. But this is the real deal. I understand that some schools put in select don’t like it. But when you have parishes with open enrollment and programs where kids can choose to come to your school, that’s select.
“We don’t all have those options. When we redistrict, we may have to look at some things. I do believe where we are at is better, based on the parity you saw in the playoffs. It was competitive, fun to watch, and I felt the best teams won.”
Brett Beard, Denham Springs athletic director/football coach
“I understand what the LHSAA is doing and why. But it was tough for some. Two of my schools played in 4A all year. Then they had to play Division I in the (football) playoffs. The difference competitively is huge.
“All my schools have to play select. Some of them should be because of programs they offer. For example, West Jeff and Higgins are select because of an application process that involved about 80 kids. It will be interesting to see what changes may be made.”
Carl Nini, Jefferson Parish athletic director
“This year was the best since the split. I have coached on both sides of this. On the private side, there were so few teams. With what you have now there is more competition.
“I still feel eight champions for the number of football schools we have is too many. But there is not a lot you can do with the differential in enrollments. I do like this. I think it creates the best competition we’ve had in a while. I’m hoping that we stick with it.”
Tommy Minton, Vandebilt Catholic athletic director, football coach
“The playoffs were more competitive. The only real problem I see is the amount of byes you had in some divisions. People don’t like byes because they create (competitive) gaps. I still feel like we may have too many people getting into the playoffs.
“I would kind of like to see 16-team brackets with the possible exception of maybe Division I nonselect. Earlier-round games were better. I think some schools who thought they should not be select in the beginning kind of like it now. They went further in the playoffs than they ever have.”
Tim O’Neal, Downsville Charter, president of Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association
“With anything there are pros and cons. But when you look at the results in the major sports there were not these huge discrepancies in scores in the playoffs. Looking at basketball specifically, there was a real difference.
"At first, I think people asked, ‘Wait, are we really doing this?' We did, and I think the results spoke for themselves. It’s the closest we have been in a long time competitively … at least since the start of the split. Politics is the art of compromise, and I think this may be the greatest compromise we can come up with in the current system.”
Chris Kovatch, Carencro boys basketball coach, LHSBCA vice president
“I think it was a step in the right direction toward making it more competitive. I do think there will be more tweaks coming because you have teams playing one set of teams in a district and then others in the playoffs. All the changes and new districts did not impact us that much.
“We lost OCS (Ouachita Christian) as a district rival, but we gained Mangham. Of course, we pride ourselves on being able to play whoever is out. Tell us where to play and we’ll be there.”
Ryan Gregory, Oak Grove football