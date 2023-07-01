Madison Prep basketball coach Jeff Jones smiled and admitted he was little out of his element as he prepared handouts and worksheets.
“It’s been a while since I taught in a classroom. But it’s all good,” Jones said. “Call it a class about life.”
How much impact can a basketball camp/class have on a child? Jones can’t say. He sees it as an investment in Baton Rouge, not just his sport.
A month of camps and a two-nights-per-week basketball league offered at no charge for between 150 and 200 youngsters ends Monday night at Madison Prep. Both are part of a 15-week Summer of Hope initiative from the office of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
The objective — to reduce violence while restoring hope to families and making neighborhoods safer — includes other initiatives. There are community gatherings, job education and a local event for aspiring rappers.
An argument over a basketball game that reportedly led to killing at a BREC park located on North Sherwood Forest Drive last month frames life and basketball differently now. Jones was interviewed by Fox News Nation last Sunday about it and before that by a local TV station.
Something more compelling happened when approximately 40 campers sat in a classroom adjacent to the gym at Madison Prep, an inner-city charter school, on Wednesday.
Jones asked, “How many of you know somebody who lost their life or was seriously injured by violence?” All but a few raised their hands.
The drills, pickup games and hot-shot competitions were over for that day. After that question and answer, there was a brief pause. It was time for direction — just not the kind you see on the basketball court.
One boy explained he got into a fight because money was stolen from him. Another boy recounted pulling a friend out of a fight before being tackled by someone else.
Jones listened, and then stressed the importance of making good decisions and reminded the group that a poor decision made in 50 seconds could end their life or lead to a 50-year jail sentence.
“When you have a regular basketball camp, you don’t get the kind of interaction you get in the classroom,” Jones said. “You don’t talk and get to know them. We discuss conflict and conflict resolution each day.
"It is interesting to hear how they think and to learn about the situations they have been in. This is personal. These kids were identified and sent to us by a school, a church or another group because they may be at-risk. Now I want to keep up with them during the school year."
As Jones watched assistant coaches and former players work with campers, he pointed out that his son, Jeffery Jr., is returning to be one of his assistants in 2023-24 after a year in the college ranks. His mother, Bertha, also works each camp.
The family connections prompt Jones to note his biggest concern — a lack of purpose he sees. Hence the worksheets that ask each camper to identify a purpose and set goals.
“I know how fortunate I was growing up,” Jones noted. “I grew up with both parents in my life. By the time I was in sixth grade, I knew I wanted to be a coach.
“That stayed with me through high school, in the Army and into college. That was my purpose. I had goals and knew where I wanted to be. Without purpose a fall back on, it can be hard to find hope.”
Courtney Scott, Weston Broome’s assistant chief administrative officer, helped set up the camps with Jones’ nonprofit Louisiana Elite Basketball.
“Summer of Hope is connected to a larger initiative called Safe, Hopeful, Healthy Baton Rouge that goes on all year,” Scott said. “This is about safety and personal wellness. We work all year to empower organizations like Jeff’s (Louisiana Elite Basketball) to be involved.
“The classroom part is the most important thing. Basketball is the carrot to get them there. You want to improve mindsets and change behaviors. It is not easy, but we have to do this.”
One eighth grader admits he gets it now.
“Coming here gave me a reality check,” he said. “I was just a hot-headed kid who never thought about any of that … purpose or goals.
"Now I know I need to be a better person. I have to keep my mind strong for myself and my family.”