Business as usual. It is a pretty basic way to sum up how the Catholic High offense has performed this fall.
The second-seeded Bears (11-1) have won 11 straight going into their Division I select semifinal with No. 3 John Curtis (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Yes, Catholic does have star power with the presence of LSU commitment Shelton Sampson Jr. at wide receiver. But there is always more to the story and that is the case with the Bears.
“What we have is a group of guys who are very receptive to anything we ask them to do or challenge them to do,” Catholic offensive coordinator Zac Morris said. “Sometimes they challenge us.”
That was the case Friday night. When Karr rallied to take an 18-17 in the second-half, the Bears’ offensive line came told their coaches to lay it on the line, literally. The Bears rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Morris said seeing the determination in the eyes of the Catholic lineman was exciting. It also was a the latest coming of age moment for a unit that had just two returning starters from the Bears’ 2021 title team led by LSU freshman tackle Emery Jones.
“I guess the big question everybody had was who would replace EJ (Jones),” Morris said. “There was more to it than that. We had two starters back and we asked them to play new positions. They accepted their roles ... have excelled really ... and everything fell into place.”
Jacob Johnson moved center and Jacob Cloessner slide over from tackle to guard. From there, Catholic launched a record-setting offensive season.
With 75 catches for 1,096 yards and 16 touchdowns, Sampson has rewritten practically all of Catholic’s receiving records. Daniel Beale eclipsed the Bears’ single-season passing records. The junior now has 2,457 yards and 35 TDs with a completion percentage of 62.1.
As a junior, Beale also has more responsibility, including making checks and changes at the line of scrimmage. Morris said Beale’s ability to make those changes is equal to or higher than his completion rate.
Along the way, Morris’ unit has worked through injuries and found ways to make the most of whatever opponents have given.
For example, The Bears’ 1,000-yard rusher Barry Remo has been sideined by injury since late in the regular season. Sophomore Ryland Parker has filled the void and more by rushing for 98 yards last week vs. Karr and has 689 rushing yards with 6 TDs.
That theme of multiple options flows through the passing game too — Daniel Harden (546 yards, 10 TDs), Bradley Wright (369 yards, 2 TDs) and Cohen LeBlanc (253 yards, 3 TDs) also have contributed key plays. Wright and Sampson each had a long TD catch in the first-half vs. Karr.
The fact that Morris is in his second year at Catholic is notable too. A former Central player and assistant/offensive coordinator, Morris was among the early hires David Simoneaux Jr. made for his CHS staff. The two had worked together one year as assistant coaches at Central.
“There is a trust there,” Morris said. “They trust each other, but they also have bought into to the things we want to do as coaches.”