Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample implored his team to start fast and to finish strong.
The Hornets did just that while running away with a 66-42 victory over Walker in the title game of the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Saturday at University High.
“What we do is based ondefense,” Dorian Booker said. “It sets up our offense. We had to just play hard the whole way and execute.”
The 6-foot-9 Booker, a UNO signee, was selected as the tourney’s MVP. He scored the game’s first 11 points and finished with a game-high 25 for the Hornets (17-2).
Playing in the three-day tourney honoring Sims, the former U-High and LSU standout who was shot and killed in 2018, was an easy choice for Scotlandville, according to Sample.
“When Joe (Spencer, U-High coach) asked if we would play I immediately said yes,” Sample said. “As it grows, I look for this to become one of the top tournaments in the Baton Rouge area along with our EBR tournament.
“It was important for me on another level. I played in the high school all-star game with Wayne (Sims, former LSU standout and Wayde’s father). There’s a bond there. It was an honor to play in the first one and win it.”
Warren Young Jr. led Walker (16-3) with 15 points. Three players had 11 points each, Walker’s Kedric Brown, along with Scotlandville’s C’Zavian Teasett and John Hubbard.
Booker set the tone early. Teasett and Hubbard each had two early assists on lobs to Booker, who posted up as close to the basket as possible.
Walker did not score in the first five minutes of the game at the four-minute mark the Wildcats had inly attempted four shots and hurt themselves with five turnovers.
Brown had two first-quarter basketball for WHS. Scotlandville took a 16-5 lead into the second quarter.
Walker began to pack its defense in around Booker and it paid off to some degree. As the Hornets struggled to knock down outside shots, the Wildcats got closer. A putback by Brown cut the Scotlandville lead to seven points at 23-16 with 2:34 left in the half.
Two 3-pointers — one each by Jamal Drewery and Trelen Washington — powered an 8-1 Scotlandville drive to close out the half with the Hornets leading 31-17.
“We had a game plan in place,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “One of the things we talked about before the game was how good Scotlandville is at getting up on people early.
“You don’t want to dig yourselves a hole … but it happened. And of course they did a good job of maintaining the lead once they got it.”
Scotlandville continued to extend its lead in the third quarter. The Hornets led by as much as 16 points and took a 43-28 lead into the final quarter.
Walker got within 11 points twice in first minute of the fourth quarter. But the Hornets outscored Walker 21-8 the rest of the way.