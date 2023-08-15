PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (2022 record)
1. Kentwood 10-2, 4-0
2. Southern Lab 8-4, 3-1
3. Slaughter Community Charter 7-4, 2-2
4. Central Private 4-7, 1-3
5. Thrive Academy 0-9, 0-4
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jermaine Brown
WR/DB Kentwood 6-0, 180, Jr.
A two-way threat who helped the Kangaroos net a No. 1 playoff seed in the Division IV nonselect playoffs last year. Brown is among Louisiana’s top sprinters and won the Class 1A 200 meters in 21.24 seconds.
Marlon Brown Southern Lab
QB 6-1, 175, Sr.
Earned his stripes as the Kittens new starting quarterback a year ago. Got comfortable as the season went on and finished with 1,400 yards passing and 14 touchdowns for a quarterfinals team.
Lamikal Callahan
DL Kentwood 6-0, 230, Jr.
Claimed first-team Class 1A all-state honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in 2022. Was a disruptive force for the Kangaroos with 65 total tackles, a tally that included 28 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.
Dylan Day Southern Lab
DB/ATH 5-11, 170, Sr.
The Miami commitment can impact all phases of the game for the Kittens, a Division IV select quarterfinalist, a year ago. And he has speed too. At the state track meet, Day ran 21.64 in the Class 1A 200 meters race Brown won.
Jayden Lavespere, Slaughter Community Charter
OL/DL 6-1, 280, Jr.
Played a key role a year ago, earning all-district honors, during a breakout season for the Knights. Lavespere is technically sound on both sides of the ball and also is a state powerlifting champion.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1: If both teams limit injuries, look for Kentwood and Southern Lab to emerge as top challengers for select and nonselect titles in Division IV. The Kittens have 17 seniors and Kentwood returns 28 lettermen.
2: Mark the date: Southern Lab travels to Kentwood on Oct. 27 for a Week 9 game that appears destined to decide the 9-1A title. The Kittens led early, but Kentwood rallied for a 33-26 win a year ago.
3: Could Year 3 for coach Devon Breaux be the year Thrive Academy notches a win? Breaux, a former Donaldsonville/Tulane standout, started fall practice with a roster of nearly 40 players for the first time.
4: Will the third time be a charm for Central Private? Cole Holden, a longtime Mid-South Independent Schools coach, is new to the 9-1A crew and becomes the Redhawks’ third head coach in three seasons.
5: Kentwood enters the 2023 season with nine LHSAA football titles, a total that is tied for fifth all-time among LHSAA schools. The Kangaroos last won a title in 2018. Southern Lab won its last title in 2021.