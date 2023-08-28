Shuffling the deck to integrate new starters is seldom easy. When the expectation is to come up aces every year, like it is for rivals Lutcher and St. James, the task is two-fold.
Each team must take expectations in stride all while hitting the ground running.
The Class 3A Wildcats, a Division III nonselect semifinalist a year ago, is ranked No. 2 in the LSWA’s preseason Class 3A poll. Lutcher, the DII nonselect champion in 2022, is No. 8 among 4A teams.
“We graduated two really good starters,” Lutcher safety Brock Louque said. “We have chemistry. The game has slowed down for us and our bodies are bigger and stronger.
“But we have to cut down on big plays and not allow boneheaded touchdowns. The offense won’t be able to score like we did last year. There is more responsibility for us and we accept that.”
The longtime parish rivals are no longer in the same classification, but their challenges resonate in both River Parish communities. Each team graduated a key offensive star. Lutcher QB D’Wanye Winfield has moved on to UL, while running back Kaden Williams of St. James is now at Tennessee-based Austin Peay.
The defense did lead the way in Lutcher's 7-0 loss to Class 5A power in last week's jamboree. St. James was solid in 6-0 win over 4A power De La Salle in its jamboree
The task for the Wildcats is to reshape its offense line around two key weapons, quarterback Brayden Williams and receiver Kobe Brown.
Three two-way linemen return for SJHS. Meanwhile, the search for a running back continues. One intriguing candidate is Adrian Prean, a 245-pound fullback and the brother of graduated receiver Khai Prean, who is now at LSU.
“We’re young … extremely young at the running back position,” St. James coach LaVanta Davis said. “We’re still evaluating film and mixing it up to be honest with you. We have to find out who best fits back there at running back and we lost some guys from a senior-laden line that was so important to everything we did.
"But I do like the push we got up front in our scrimmage on offense and saw good things from the defensive line as well. We competed and played with real fight and that’s a start.”
Louque, an all-state selection in football and baseball, is one of several key players back for Lutcher on defense. Linebacker Colin Roques is a four-year starter. There is also depth up front with the return of Brody Louque from injury. Caden Parquette stepped in as a freshman and excelled on the defensive front.
“The key thing for us is that our defense has a ton of experience back,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “We return nine guys who started in that state championship game.
“Everybody has known us for a while for what we have done offensively. It may be time for that defense to carry that load a little bit since we’re really young on offense and have to grow up that side.”