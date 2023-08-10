Back-to-school pictures dominate social media feeds this week. There was no need for Trey’Dez Green or Emile Picarella to do that.
The two key football prospects worked out with their new teammates over the summer. Zachary’s Green, an LSU commitment, and Picarella of University, a rising junior, have two other notable things in common.
Both moved to larger schools with high profile programs. Each player’s season will be defined in some way by quarterback battles that continue this month.
“I like both quarterbacks,” the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Green said. “Neither is as tall as Mills (Dawson, ex-East Feliciana quarterback), who I played two years with. They’re both good and I’ve learned to play with both.”
Green, who played two football seasons at East Feliciana, has a line of scrimmage access to Zachary’s first major quarterback battle since 2016 when Keilon Brown eventually beat out future LSU baseball catcher Alex Milazzo. With three-year starter Eli Holstein now at Alabama, senior Hudson Spangler and junior Caleb Gonzales are competing for the top spot.
Obviously, so does Picarella. He moved to Baton Rouge from Mississippi this summer with 11 scholarship offers, including three from SEC schools. Senior Garrett Graves, a backup last season, is the other half of the Cubs’ two QB equation.
“This (competition) is good on good. You get tested and get to see how good you are every day,” Picarella said. “The talent level in Louisiana is so high. I like that.
“He (Graves) is great and we talk a lot. We’re friends and I think we make each other better. I like learning his journey and watching him now. Whatever is best for the team is what we want.”
Graves, who wears a Joe Burrow-inspired No. 9 jersey, adds, “When there is another quarterback out there who is as good as he (Picarella) is, it makes a difference. We see it as competition to better ourselves.”
For Green, there is some watching and waiting. Zachary submitted documentation surrounding his move from nearby East Feliciana to the LHSAA, which began sifting through transfers/moves from schools across the state last week. Green can’t practice this week because he rolled an ankle at a basketball showcase.
“We’re waiting,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “He (Green) has been busy with basketball and has made workouts here.”
Green earned Class 2A all-state honors in football and basketball a year ago. He is candid his goals, talks about taking dual enrollment (college/high school courses) and the change he has made.
“It’s a lot different, starting with waking up in the morning to practice,” Green noted. “At East Feliciana we would work out in the afternoons and lift weights after. Here, you get up come do weight lifting, practice, get something to eat and come back to work out.
“Both teams (East Feliciana and Zachary) have talent. This (Zachary) is a bigger team so there are more talented players … more depth.”
The size of the team is new for the 6-2, 205-pound Picarella. He played on a 45-player roster for St. Joseph, a Midsouth Independent School Association member located near Jackson. The Cubs opened fall practice with an 81-player roster.
For coveted players like Picarella and Green the scrutiny goes beyond roster sizes as fans and recruiting watchers want to see how their numbers at smaller schools translate at a larger school. Picarella completed 155 of 241 passes for 2,160 yards and 20 touchdowns for his 2A level school. Green caught 42 passes for 864 yards and 14 TDs.
“Emile was a little behind because he had to learn the plays, but he is caught up now,” UHS coach Andy Martin said. “They are challenging each other. I think we’re going to get the best out of them. Either way we know if we name a starter the other is right behind him and we have confidence in both.”