Newman senior Chris Lockett and coach Randy Livingston, along with Rosepine’s Addison Fruge, earned top Class 2A basketball honors after a vote of sportswriters from across the state.
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association selected Lockett and Fruge for its Outstanding Player awards after each won a state championship. Livingston, one of the most decorated high school players in Louisiana history, was selected as boys Coach of the Year.
Five Baton Rouge area players garnered spots on the 2A teams. East Feliciana's Trey'Dez Green made the boys first team, while Episcopal's Blair Smith claimed a spot on the girls first team.
The Dunham School's Shad Levy and Draven Smith of French Settlement made the boys second team, while Dunham's Nevaeh Kimmie made the girls second team.
Green averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds while leading EFHS to its first LHSAA tourney berth in Division IV nonselect. Blair Smith averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds for Division III girls runner-up Episcopal.
Levy (17 points, four assists) and Draven Smith (24.6 points, 11.5 rebounds) both led their teams to Division III boys semifinals berths. Kimmie averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Dunham girls.
Livingston, a former LSU standout and one of the most decorated high school players in Louisiana history, was selected as boys Coach of the Year for the first time.
Oakdale’s Renotta Edwards, the coach of another state title-winning team, was selected as Class 2A Girls Coach of the Year.
Lockett netted 2A boys Outstanding Player honors for a second year in a row as he averaged 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals and the Greenies won a second consecutive state championship.
In the Division III select final, Lockett and fellow first-team all-state selection Canin Jefferson combined for 34 points as Newman defeated Calvary Baptist 52-42.
Fruge, along with fellow first-team all-state selection Kelly Norris, led Rosepine to the Division III nonselect championship. Fruge averaged 17 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals as her team defeated Amite in the finals.
Edwards coached No. 9-seeded Oakdale to the Division IV nonselect girls title.
LSWA CLASS 2A BASKETBALL CHARTS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jayshaun Johnson Franklin 5-11 Jr. 17.0
Trey’Dez Green East Feliciana 6-8 Jr. 24.0
Chris Lockett Newman 6-5 Sr. 16.0
Canin Jefferson Newman 6-2 Sr. 15.0
Rondae Hill Calvary 5-11 Jr. 17.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Keithan Hamilton Winnfield 5-9 Sr. 16.0
Shad Levy Dunham 6-1 Sr. 17.0
Jordan Trahan Country Day Sr. 17.5
Draven Smith French Settlement 6-5 Sr. 24.6
Kendrell Perry St. Thomas Aquinas 6-1 Jr. 20.1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHRIS LOCKETT, NEWMAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: RANDY LIVINGSTON, NEWMAN
HONORABLE MENTION: Derrick Green, Oakdale; Alonzo Driver, Lakeview; Dalyn Bell, Franklin; Malaki Thomas, Calvary; Cooper Chase, Lakeside; Laketric Robinson, Mansfield; Cameron Smith, Rayville; Troy Pattum, Welsh; D.J. Adams, Houma Christian; Lantavious Murphy, Rayville; Aubry Nash, General Trass; Jaiden Mitchell, Catholic-NI; Darunce Allen, M.L. King; Darmon Williams, South Plaquemines; Brian Duncan, Northeast.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Vivian Sketoe Lake Arthur 5-6 Jr. 22.0
Addison Fruge Rosepine 5-7 Jr. 17.0
Kelly Norris Rosepine 5-6 Jr. 15.0
Timberlyn Washington Lakeview 5-3 So. 21.0
Blair Smith Episcopal 5-10 Sr. 21.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Marilyn Seeling Menard 5-6 Sr. 14.1
Emari Evans Winnfield 5-7 Jr. 21.0
Destiny Pierce Houma Christian 5-6 So. 13.0
Anaya Yunusah Newman 5-11 Jr. 17.9
Nevaeh Kimmie Dunham 5-8 Jr. 20.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ADDISON FRUGE, ROSEPINE
COACH OF THE YEAR: RENOTTA EDWARDS, OAKDALE
HONORABLE MENTION: Jaedynn French Solton, Red River; Sanaa Bean, Newman; Nyla Lyons, Houma Christian; Akeelah Hobson, Oakdale; Myla Harbor, Ferriday; Caroline Watson, Episcopal.