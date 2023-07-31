Nine schools have filed suit against the LHSAA seeking to overturn the current select/nonselect playoff system by arguing that LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine did not have the authority to revise a glossary definition that fueled the change.
The schools from the Alexandria and Monroe areas are seeking an injunction before the football season starts. The suit was filed in the 19th Judicial District.
“We are hoping to get a court date by the 31st (of August), which is before the regular season begins,” Baton Rouge attorney Brian Blackwell said. “I have a letter that states Mr. Bonine made the change and that’s the problem.
“Let me read this to you … this is based on a question that was asked by (principal) Gordon Ford at Lincoln Prep. Gordon asked who made the change and how it was it done, and it (letter) says, ‘The term select is defined in the glossary and was revised by the LHSAA executive director based on issues effecting more than a majority of the (LHSAA) members.’ ”
LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer pushed back on Blackwell's statements.
"That mischaracterizes what actually occurred," Boyer said. "The decision was made by the (executive) committee. It's unfortunate because this option for the definition and several others were on the (executive committee) agenda for months.
"There were three or four executive committee meetings and those items were sent to all the schools. No one ever showed up to discuss them other than Mr. (Ben) DiPalma (Catholic-BR athletic director). No one offered an alternative."
The 11-page suit was filed on behalf of six Rapides Parish schools — Rapides, Glenmora, Northwood, Plainview, Tioga and Buckeye. Neville, Carroll and Wossman are the Monroe schools listed.
Blackwell’s argument is that the LHSAA constitution and bylaws can be changed only by a two-thirds vote of member schools and that glossary terms such as “select” and “nonselect” are part of the constitution and not related definitions Bonine or the LHSAA’s executive committee can alter.
The suit lists items from the LHSAA constitution/bylaws that define Bonine’s duties. The revamped select/nonselect plan was put in place last fall after the definition change and was scheduled to be voted on by member schools in January. A parliamentary issue with another item on the agenda prompted principals to delay the vote, which is now set for January 2024.
Two attempts to have a special-called meeting to vote on the plan in the spring/summer failed to garner enough support from the LHSAA’s 400-plus member principals to meet a required constitutional threshold.
Blackwell met with schools interested in learning about a “legal option” to overturn the revamped split July 12 at Tioga High School. That meeting was closed to the public and media. It attracted 16 schools and approximately 30 people.
The LHSAA’s original select/nonselect split for championship honors was in 2013 for football. Boys/girls basketball and baseball/softball splits were later added.
In the original split, all private schools, full magnet schools, lab schools and some charter schools were in the select category, leaving nearly all public schools on the nonselect side.
The updated definition for select schools was approved by the LHSAA executive committee last summer. It added all schools with magnet components, all charter schools and schools located in open-enrollment parishes to the select side.
Blackwell said Neville spoke about losing money on its playoff games under the revamped split plan. He said softball playoff issues were noted by other schools.