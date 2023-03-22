The past two girls LHSAA bowling champions, Archbishop Chapelle and Denham Springs, advanced Wednesday through two rounds of the LHSAA playoffs at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Also easily advancing as expected was undefeated No. 1 seed Dutchtown, winning 52 of a possible 54 points on the day. The fourth semifinalist is H.L. Bourgeois.
Chapelle, the 2021 champion and the No. 5 seed, defeated Cabrini 21-6 in the first round and then took out 2022 finalist C.E. Byrd by the same score in the quarterfinals. Elizabeth Hamilton (216) and Mia Bella Harvey (215) led the Chipmunks in the opening match, while Olivia Bares posted games of 246 and 225 in a 645 set.
No. 6 Denham Springs, the reigning champion and five-time overall state champion since high school bowling become an LHSAA sport, won 23-4 over Academy of Our Lady and 24-3 over Albany. Audrey Cedotal shot 234, 640 in the opening round and Gracie Dawson rolled a 647 with a 224 high game.
Dutchtown was a 27-0 winner over Pineville with Allison Olivia posting 231, 605 and Ashtyn Yoches a 228 game. The quarterfinal match opponent was against Ellender, a team Dutchtown defeated 25-2. Sydney Lee led the winners with a 213 game.
Ellender advanced after winning a protest of its 14-13 opening-round loss to St. Amant. The Patriots cited an LHSAA bowling rule that prohibits teams from using information allegedly received through an electronic device. Though matches can be live-streamed, bowlers are prohibited from viewing comments made.
H.L. Bourgeois needed a 14-13 decision to get by another previous state champion St. Scholastica in its first best-of-27 point match and then downed Central Catholic 17½-9½. Corinne Rozands had the high game of the day for her team with a 199. The Braves are the No. 2 seed.
H.L. Bourgeois and Denham Springs will meet in one semifinal sand Chapelle and Dutchtown will be in the other match. Dutchtown defeated Chapelle on March 1 at Premier Lanes, the site of the championships, by a score of 17-10.
The March 30 semifinals for girls are set for 9:30 a.m. March 30. The boys/coed semifinals involving H.L. Bourgeois, Central Lafourche, Brother Martin and East Ascension is set for 11:45 a.m. The finals will follow.
The singles final will return to All Star on March 31 with the first TV-style stepladder final to decide the titles after a qualifying round.