SULPHUR — After a first-round bye, top-seeded North DeSoto powered its way into Friday's Division II nonselect semifinal by outscoring its opponents 21-0.
Friday's matchup against No. 5 Brusly yielded similar results.
The Griffins (34-2) scored early and kept their foot on the gas en route to an 11-0 victory at the LHSAA state softball tournament at Frasch Park.
Five North DeSoto players combined to hit six home runs. The Griffins play No. 2 Albany in the state title game Saturday at 3 p.m. Albany (26-3) in the title game.
Brusly's season ends in the state tournament for the first time since the team won it all in 2019.
Mia Norwood led the Griffins with two home runs and three RBIs. She was 3-for-3 at the plate.
"That's one thing our lineup can do and I think it's something that kind of separates us from other teams is that we're deep when it comes to power hitters," said North Desoto head coach Tim Whitman. "We have some kids who could probably be three (spot in the lineup) or four for some places and they're batting throughout our lineup."
Brusly got its one hit — on Halsey Coco's single in the top of the third. North DeSoto pitcher Laney Johnson tossed five innings with two strikeouts.
"They were better than us," said Brusly coach Beau Bouvier. "Did we play our best? No, but they were better than us. Whether it's 11-0 or 2-1, it stings the same way.
"I told the girls don't let this game take away from what we've accomplished. District champs, getting back to the state tournament."