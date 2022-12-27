Brian Duncan scored 21 points as third-seeded Northeast held off sixth-seeded Glen Oaks 66-63 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament.
The win was the 11th consecutive for Northeast (13-3), which moves into Wednesday’s semifinal round. The Vikings will face No. 2 McKinley, a 65-35 winner over No. 10 Tara.
The other semifinal will feature No. 5 Southern Lab and top-seeded Scotlandville. The Kittens upset No. 4 Broadmoor 58-50 to advance. Tournament host Scotlandville defeated Mentorship Academy in Tuesday’s late contest.
Glen Oaks (7-9) led Northeast 10-9 after one quarter. From there, the game turned into a seesaw battle that featured 13 lead changes in the second and third quarters combined.
The turning point came midway through the third quarter after Jakyi Frank, the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, drove to the basket to give Glen Oaks a 42-38 lead. Northeast responded with an 11-0 run.
Duncan had five points and Allen Phagan added two baskets as the Vikings eventually took a 49-45 lead after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Duncan and Frank went back and forth, but Glen Oaks never took the lead back. After Frank scored to make it 55-53, Duncan drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Duncan added another 3-pointer after Frank’s drive had made it 63-60.
“When you play a traditionally strong program like Glen Oaks, you have to play big,” Northeast coach James Holmes said of his Vikings, who pulled down 24 offensive boards and outrebounded Glen Oaks 48-26. “We’re the three seed, but I feel like we’re the Cinderella story because we’ve never been here.”
In addition to the leaders, multiple players scored in double figures for both teams. Northeast got 16 points from Marquise Gordon and 11 from J’Mariun Belin. Glen Oaks got help from Christian Johnson (16) and De’Andre Dunn (11).
McKinley got 12 points from Jase Gains and 11 from Ovyn Guillory as 12 Panthers scored in their win over Tara.
Including 3-pointers from Jordan Holden and Guillory, the Panthers started fast by making their first six shots from the field. They led 18-8 after one quarter, and later stretched it to a 30-12 lead after Jase Mitchell’s three-point play.
McKinley led 33-15 at halftime and increased its lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter.
“We know Tara is an aggressive team driving to the basket, so we wanted to slow them down a little,” McKinley coach Devan Clark said. “We wanted to take our time defensively, get to spots before they did, and then we wanted to run a little bit.”