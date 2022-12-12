Wins and losses are part of life for every coach. But when the wins add up to a significant number … people take notice. Chris Beckman Sr. found that out, once again, over the weekend.
The Episcopal boys basketball coach won his 700th career game when the Knights beat Pope John Paul II on the road over the weekend. It is one of two major milestone wins for a local coach in recent weeks.
Catholic High wrestling coach Tommy Prochaska got his 400th dual meet win with a victory over St. Paul’s late last month.
“As a coach you have to be away from your own kids a lot, which makes it even more special when you get to coach them and they get to be a part of it,” Beckman said. “I was able win No. 500 when Christopher played for me. Now Noah is playing for me as a sophomore and was with me for 700.
“I got texts and calls from former players and former assistant coaches. I told all of them they played an important role in this because they did ... it was not just me. I’ve also heard from other coaches and even some players who competed against us. That's special.”
Beckman, 53, now has a career record of 700-232 all in his 27-year tenure at Episcopal. Though a home win might have been nice, a win at Slidell-based Pope John Paul was appropriate because Beckman's first assistant coaching job was at PJP. The Episcopal players gave Beckman a celebratory ice cooler bath in the locker room afterwards.
The dual-meet mark for Prochaska is also meaningful for several reasons. Unlike other states, the focus in Louisiana often revolves around larger tournaments.
Over the years local teams many teams, including Catholic, have made it a point to schedule more dual meets. The Bears are 11-2 in dual meets with season with their only losses to New Orleans powers Brother Martin and Jesuit.
The 48-year-old Prochaska’s record in dual meets is now 405-99-1 in 25 seasons. He has also been honored with induction into the Bears’ Grizzly Greats Hall of Fame.
“It’s crazy to think I’ve been doing it long enough to win that many,” Prochaska said. “There were years when we only had 10 dual meets in a year. The last seven or eight years you seen schools schedule more dual meets.
“I think one of the biggest things for me is that through all the years we have never had a losing dual meet record. That is a testament to kids who have wrestled in this program. It's important for the program.
“I did not want my players to know because I did not want to draw attention to it. Somehow, they found out the day of the match. The next one we had was the 500th dual I coached. You know, the numbers add up.”