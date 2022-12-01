THE RECORD SETTER
It is no secret that Notre Dame commitment Jaiden Ausberry helps lead the University High defense. The senior linebacker became the school’s career leader in tackles last week. Ausberry has 384 tackles … just ahead ex-UHS star Dylan Moses (381.5), whose younger brother Keylan is a safety/running back for the Cubs.
YOU KNOW THIS CAT
2022 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Kyle Williams was a star defensive lineman with the Buffalo Bills and LSU, where he was an All-American. Williams is now the defensive coordinator for his high school alma mater, top-seeded Ruston. Williams' Bearcats and their veteran DL hosts No. 5 Zachary.
QB 2,000 YARDS CLUB
Alabama commitment Eli Holstein of Zachary eclipsed the 2,000 passing yards barrier last week vs. Southside and now has 2,035 yards with 21 TDs. Brayden Williams of St. James sits at 2,168 yards with 24 TDs. Catholic’s Daniel Beale leads the local pack with 2,457 yards and 35 TDs.
IT'S BR YET AGAIN
Third-seeded Ouachita Christian hosts No. 10 Ascension Catholic for a high stakes playoff game again. OCS beat the Bulldogs 42-0 in the quarterfinals last season and then lost to another local team, Southern Lab, in the Division IV select title game. In 2019, the Eagles beat Catholic-PC in the title game.