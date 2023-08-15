How much difference does two years make for Dylan Day and Jude Foster? Plenty is the correct answer, says the Southern Lab senior duo.
Both players are set to attend Power 5 schools. Day, a defensive back, committed to Miami in the spring. Foster is an offensive lineman who committed to Ole Miss during the summer.
The chance to lead the Kittens to the top of District 9-1A and to another Division IV select title is the focus now. Southern Lab is two years removed from a state title.
Foster and Day were part of that title team. But a 17-7 loss to Vermillion Catholic in the quarterfinals last season provides huge motivation this time around.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have both Dylan and Jude with me at least since they were in the eighth grade,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “They have high football IQs and are excellent student-athletes. They're both set to graduate in December and enroll in college in January.
“Jude will be be where guys want to be these days … which is playing in the SEC. And Dylan is a steal for Miami. His ball skills are elite … the kind of things you can’t teach. He’s a natural at it. They’re excited about this season and they’re a key part of what we do.”
Once again, the challenges begin early for the Kittens, who finished 8-4 overall and 3-1 in 9-1A with a close loss to Kentwood in 2022.
Southern Lab opens its season with Division I/Class 5A Liberty and Division II/3A Madison Prep for the second straight year. A rematch with rival Kentwood, a team with Division IV nonselect title aspirations, looms large on Oct. 27.
“I have high expectations for us. I feel like we can win it all,” Day said.
Though he is listed as a defensive back, Day said the key attribute he offers for his team is his versatility. At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he will likely play a role in what Southern Lab does on offense and special teams as well.
Day said his physicality is an advantage and notes that he “doesn’t shy away from contact” and “takes pride in tackling (and) finishing plays to the whistle.”
Foster (6-3, 280) tends to be quiet off the field. His leadership on it and work to get stronger and physical were points of emphasis this summer.
“I feel good about my technique and my aggressiveness,” Foster said. “I think I am where I need to be.”
Committing to colleges ahead of their senior seasons was pivotal for the duo, who help lead a 17-player senior class for the Kittens.
“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders where I won't have to spend my Saturdays going to universities,” Foster said. “Just being able to relax, work on my craft, and work with the team, it feels good.”
Day said, “I’m glad to buy all in with my guys and give them everything.”
There are similarities between this team and the Kittens’ 2021 title team. Asberry is cautiously optimistic.
“The key for us is to stay healthy,” Asberry said. “We’re fast, we can run, we’re going to be very explosive. “I have a good feeling (about the season).”